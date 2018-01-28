Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Feb. 5th – The Way Station and The South Star / And Toto Too Theatre Company

Posted by Becky Toma on 28 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


2 ONE ACTS presented by: And Toto Too Theatre Company

The Way Station is the story of three strangers from different places and times, each pulled out of their travels and dropped off at a mysterious way station. At this surreal crossroads, no excuse, lie, or self-delusion holds up to scrutiny, and each person must find the strength to face his or her own dark secret, only then may they move on.
The South Star is set seven years in the future, during the second American Civil War, South Star is the story of a survivor, an inspiration, a reluctant hero who wishes she could just stop running. Stel finds herself in the company of two people – one an apparent victim, and one an apparent predator. What commences is a figurative game of three-card-Monty; the stakes are Stel’s life.

by Rebecca Gorman O’Neil

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday, February 5th, 2018 from 7-9pm
Callbacks: Wednesday, Feb. 7th from 7-9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
The Rocket Space
2711 Larimer Street
Denver, CO 80205

TO PREPARE/BRING
Bring: Headshot and Resume
Prepare: 2 minute or less dramatic monologue

ROLES (The same actors will be cast in both one act plays)
1 Woman- 20s to play 17 and mid 20s – any ethnicity
Daisy O’Shea (The Way Station) is 17 and fresh off a Midwestern farm
Stel (mid 20s) (The South Star) strong, she has a ferocity and bite that comes from deep desperation.
1 Man –to play late 20-mid 30s – any ethnicity
Jack Harper 35- (The Way Station) – a cowboy-type
Evan Marchand- (The Southern Star) late 30s – battle-hardened, he has the air of someone who has seen everything. He is a mercenary, but something about him belies sophistication.
1 Man-to play mid 20s-  any ethnicity
Tom Cutler (The Way Station) 25- an intellectual type
Alex (The Southern Star) – although badly beaten, retains an attractiveness about him. Sharp and bright.

COMPENSATION
All roles are paid

TO SIGNUP FOR AN AUDITION CLICK HERE

PERFORMANCES
April 19th – May 5th, 2018
Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm
at the Champa Street Studio
1245 Champa Street
Denver, CO

And Toto Too Theatre Company website


