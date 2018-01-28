2 ONE ACTS presented by: And Toto Too Theatre Company

The Way Station is the story of three strangers from different places and times, each pulled out of their travels and dropped off at a mysterious way station. At this surreal crossroads, no excuse, lie, or self-delusion holds up to scrutiny, and each person must find the strength to face his or her own dark secret, only then may they move on.

The South Star is set seven years in the future, during the second American Civil War, South Star is the story of a survivor, an inspiration, a reluctant hero who wishes she could just stop running. Stel finds herself in the company of two people – one an apparent victim, and one an apparent predator. What commences is a figurative game of three-card-Monty; the stakes are Stel’s life.

The Way Station and The South Star

by Rebecca Gorman O’Neil

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, February 5th, 2018 from 7-9pm

Callbacks: Wednesday, Feb. 7th from 7-9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

The Rocket Space

2711 Larimer Street

Denver, CO 80205

TO PREPARE/BRING

Bring: Headshot and Resume

Prepare: 2 minute or less dramatic monologue

ROLES (The same actors will be cast in both one act plays)

1 Woman- 20s to play 17 and mid 20s – any ethnicity

Daisy O’Shea (The Way Station) is 17 and fresh off a Midwestern farm

Stel (mid 20s) (The South Star) strong, she has a ferocity and bite that comes from deep desperation.

1 Man –to play late 20-mid 30s – any ethnicity

Jack Harper 35- (The Way Station) – a cowboy-type

Evan Marchand- (The Southern Star) late 30s – battle-hardened, he has the air of someone who has seen everything. He is a mercenary, but something about him belies sophistication.

1 Man-to play mid 20s- any ethnicity

Tom Cutler (The Way Station) 25- an intellectual type

Alex (The Southern Star) – although badly beaten, retains an attractiveness about him. Sharp and bright.

COMPENSATION

All roles are paid

PERFORMANCES

April 19th – May 5th, 2018

Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm

at the Champa Street Studio

1245 Champa Street

Denver, CO

