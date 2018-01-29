Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Snoopy!!! (Youth Performance) / CYT Front Range – (Feb. 9th – 11th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 29 Jan 2018


Tuneful! Charming! Hilarious! Yes, Snoopy!!! – the musical sequel to “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” deserves each of its three exclamation points. Based on the beloved Peanuts comic strip by Charles Schulz, the show sparkles with wit and warmth as it depicts life as seen through the eyes of Schulz’s unforgettable characters. Musical numbers include “Just One Person,” “Poor Sweet Baby,” “Don’t Be Anything Less (Than Everything You Can Be),” “Edgar Allen Poe” and “Daisy Hill.”

Snoopy!!!
Presented by CYT Front Range
Based on the comic strip “PEANUTS” by Charles M. Schulz
Book by Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, Warren Lockhart, Arthur Whitelaw and Michael L. Grace
Music by Larry Grossman
Lyrics by Hal Hackady
Originally produced by Arthur Whitelaw, Michael L. Grace and Susan Bloom
Originally directed by Arthur Whitelaw

February 9th – February 11th, 2018
Performances:
Friday, February 9th at 10am
 Friday, February 9th at 7pm
Saturday, February 10th at 2pm
Saturday, February 10th at 7pm
Sunday, February 11th at 2pm
VENUE
Hampden Hall at Englewood Civic Center
1000 Englewood Parkway, Second Floor
Englewood, CO 80110

