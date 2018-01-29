Tuneful! Charming! Hilarious! Yes, Snoopy!!! – the musical sequel to “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” deserves each of its three exclamation points. Based on the beloved Peanuts comic strip by Charles Schulz, the show sparkles with wit and warmth as it depicts life as seen through the eyes of Schulz’s unforgettable characters. Musical numbers include “Just One Person,” “Poor Sweet Baby,” “Don’t Be Anything Less (Than Everything You Can Be),” “Edgar Allen Poe” and “Daisy Hill.”

Snoopy!!!

Presented by CYT Front Range

Based on the comic strip “PEANUTS” by Charles M. Schulz

Book by Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, Warren Lockhart, Arthur Whitelaw and Michael L. Grace

Music by Larry Grossman

Lyrics by Hal Hackady

Originally produced by Arthur Whitelaw, Michael L. Grace and Susan Bloom

Originally directed by Arthur Whitelaw

February 9th – February 11th, 2018

Performances:

Friday, February 9th at 10am

Friday, February 9th at 7pm

Saturday, February 10th at 2pm

Saturday, February 10th at 7pm

Sunday, February 11th at 2pm

VENUE

Hampden Hall at Englewood Civic Center

1000 Englewood Parkway, Second Floor

Englewood, CO 80110

