(Feb. 20th – April 24th) – Intermediate Dance Combo for Musical Theater (ages 8-18) / CYT Front Range

Posted by Becky Toma on 29 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Learn the basics of two of the most common and expressive dance forms in musical theatre- Jazz and Hip Hop! You’ll learn the fundamentals of both types of dance, while building your confidence, stage presence, and style. The jazz portion will teach you common steps used in many CYT auditions and callbacks! Hip hop is a fun, energetic, “street-style” of dance that has proven to be a great way to develop one’s ability to pick up choreography fast. It is a technique and approach to dance that is unique all on its own. Come ready to move in this high-energy dance class!
FOR AGES 8-18.

WHEN IS THE CLASS
February 20th – April 24th, 2018
Tuesdays from 5:30 – 7:30pm

WHERE IS THE CLASS HELD
Greenwood Community Church
5600 E. Belleview Avenue
Greenwood Village, CO 80111

FEE
$200
Link to Register

PHONE
720-316-8466

CYT Front Range website


