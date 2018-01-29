Learn the basics of two of the most common and expressive dance forms in musical theatre- Jazz and Hip Hop! You’ll learn the fundamentals of both types of dance, while building your confidence, stage presence, and style. The jazz portion will teach you common steps used in many CYT auditions and callbacks! Hip hop is a fun, energetic, “street-style” of dance that has proven to be a great way to develop one’s ability to pick up choreography fast. It is a technique and approach to dance that is unique all on its own. Come ready to move in this high-energy dance class!

FOR AGES 8-18.

WHEN IS THE CLASS

February 20th – April 24th, 2018

Tuesdays from 5:30 – 7:30pm

WHERE IS THE CLASS HELD

Greenwood Community Church

5600 E. Belleview Avenue

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

FEE

$200

PHONE

720-316-8466

