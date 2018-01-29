Know Your Type Workshop – Conquering Auditions and Callbacks

Are you auditioning for the wrong role? Do you feel like your regularly being miscast? Learn how to prepare for auditions based on what roles you are best suited for. Train to nail callbacks with a mock dance call and cold reads. This “Know your Type” material helps actors set themselves up for success at auditions by narrowing their focus to the specific types of roles for which they are currently best suited. Learn to draw upon your own personality and unique God given gifts and abilities that make you perfect for a role or part. Also learn some of the strategies to improve on the spot and make you standout from the rest. Students (& teachers) evaluate each other and themselves in order to help determine which types of characters & roles the actors would be most successful in. Knowledge of their type can help actors know how to prep for a successful audition by providing direction in the following areas: expectations (know how you’re perceived when you audition), monologue choice, song choice, headshot choice, grooming, voice, and gesture/movement/posture.

FOR AGES 11-18.

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP

Friday, February 16th from 5:30 – 9pm

Saturday, February 17th from 9am – 5:30pm

Sunday, February 18th from 2 – 5pm

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP

CEM Sales and Service

3820 South Federal Blvd.

Sheridan, CO 80110

Workshop Phone: 720-316-8466

FEE

$200

Link to Register for Workshop

CYT Front Range website