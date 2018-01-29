This is more than just singing in the shower! Learn how to use your voice correctly as well as some of the techniques that will help you be a better vocalist. Every student will learn to sing together in a group as well as do some solo work. You will learn correct posture and breathing techniques, phrasing and how to stay on pitch.

Skills to be covered include: Learn to use the diaphragm, Learn the basics of voice control, Demonstrate proper posture, Learn vocal warm-up exercises, Learn breathing and breath control, Understand the importance of diction and articulation, Understand and demonstrate pitch, flat and sharp, Identify and demonstrate musical phrasing, Understand musical genres and styles of music, and Sing in a group number.

FOR AGES 8-18.

WHEN IS THE CLASS

February 20th – April 24th, 2018

Tuesdays from 5:30pm – 7:30pm

WHERE IS THE CLASS HELD

Greenwood Community Church

5600 E. Belleview Avenue

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

FEE

$200

Link to Register for Class

Phone: 720-316-8466

CYT Front Range website