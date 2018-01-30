Stories on Stage presents Storybooks on Stage: two performances of family entertainment. Professional actors perform children’s literature geared towards preschool and elementary school-aged kids. These shows feature stories by well-known and well-loved published authors and are designed to entertain children and parents alike. In addition, selected stories by young authors (from the youth writing contest for 1st through 4th graders) will have their stories read on stage by our professional actors alongside the published authors.

Saturday, March 3rd, 2018 at 10:30am at McNichols Civic Center Building

Box Office: 303-494-0523

Saturday, March 10th, 2018 at 10:30am at the Dairy Center for the Arts in Boulder

Box Office: 303-404-7328

PERFORMERS

Award-winning actor – Josh Robinson, Freak Train host – GerRee Hinshaw and Buntport Theater’s Erin Rollman.

VENUES

McNichols Civic Center Building

144 W. Colfax Avenue

Denver, CO 80202

Dairy Center for the Arts

2590 Walnut Street (26th and Walnut)

Boulder, CO 80302

Stories on Stage website