Storybooks on Stage / Stories on Stage (March 3rd & 10th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 30 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Stories on Stage presents Storybooks on Stage: two performances of family entertainment. Professional actors perform children’s literature geared towards preschool and elementary school-aged kids. These shows feature stories by well-known and well-loved published authors and are designed to entertain children and parents alike. In addition, selected stories by young authors (from the youth writing contest for 1st through 4th graders) will have their stories read on stage by our professional actors alongside the published authors.

Saturday, March 3rd, 2018 at 10:30am at McNichols Civic Center Building
Box Office: 303-494-0523
Saturday, March 10th, 2018 at 10:30am at the Dairy Center for the Arts in Boulder
Box Office: 303-404-7328
PERFORMERS
Award-winning actor – Josh Robinson, Freak Train host – GerRee Hinshaw and Buntport Theater’s Erin Rollman.

VENUES
McNichols Civic Center Building
144 W. Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80202
Dairy Center for the Arts
2590 Walnut Street (26th and Walnut)
Boulder, CO 80302

