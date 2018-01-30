Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Volunteer(s) Teacher Needed / Denver Green School for Feb. – April

Posted by Becky Toma on 30 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Every spring Lana von Tersh teaches an Introduction to Shakespeare to students in grades 3rd-8th and is looking for volunteer(s) to assist her.
Each year students are split into small groups and they chose one scene to memorize and perform at the Denver Shakespeare Festival.  The volunteer would be able to take charge of each scene assigned to them, block the scene, choose the costumes, and bring their theatre experience to children. The volunteer(s) would also be able to attend the Shakespeare Festival with the group and direct the students on stage as they perform. Lana has been involved with the festival for the past 15 years.
REHEARSALS
February – April 27th, 2018 – Wednesday and Thursday afternoons
VENUE FOR REHEARSALS
Denver Green School
6700 E. Virginia Avenue
Denver, CO 80224
INTERESTED IN VOLUNTEERING – CONTACT
Lana von Tersch at lana_vontersch@denvergreenschool.org

