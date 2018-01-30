Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Steel Magnolias / Longmont Theatre Company – (Feb. 2nd – 18th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 30 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


This timeless and beloved classic will warm your heart. A young beautician, newly arrived in a small Louisiana own, finds work at the local salon. There a small group of close friends welcome her into the fold. In this story of life, love, and loss they find strength in their friendship and through laughter they will overcome their deepest fear of death to celebrate new life.

Steel Magnolias
Written by Robert Harling
Directed by Brie Michaels

February 2nd – February 18th, 2018
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2pm (Sunday, Feb. 18th is sold out)
Box Office: 303-772-5200
Ticket Link

Venue
Longmont Performing Arts Center
513 Main Street
Longmont, CO 80501
Venue phone: 303-772-5200

Longmont Theatre Company website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado