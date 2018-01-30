This timeless and beloved classic will warm your heart. A young beautician, newly arrived in a small Louisiana own, finds work at the local salon. There a small group of close friends welcome her into the fold. In this story of life, love, and loss they find strength in their friendship and through laughter they will overcome their deepest fear of death to celebrate new life.

Steel Magnolias

Written by Robert Harling

Directed by Brie Michaels

February 2nd – February 18th, 2018

Performances:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2pm (Sunday, Feb. 18th is sold out)

Box Office: 303-772-5200

Venue

Longmont Performing Arts Center

513 Main Street

Longmont, CO 80501

Venue phone: 303-772-5200

Longmont Theatre Company website