The Book Handlers / Buntport Theater (Feb. 23rd – March 17th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 30 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


Do you have a large library full of beautiful but unread books? Never fear! The Book Handlers are here to make your books look worn-in and well-read. Look cultured, cultivated, literate without all the fuss of actually having to read anything. A satire inspired by a short story by Brian O’Nolan.

The Book Handlers
Written and Directed by Buntport Theater

February 23rd – March 17th, 2018
Performances:
Thursdays – Saturdays at 8pm
Sundays (March 4th and 11th) at 3pm
Monday (March 12th) at 8pm
Box Office: 720-946-1388
Ticket Link

VENUE
Buntport Theater
717 Lipan Street
Denver, CO 80204

Buntport Theater website


