Do you have a large library full of beautiful but unread books? Never fear! The Book Handlers are here to make your books look worn-in and well-read. Look cultured, cultivated, literate without all the fuss of actually having to read anything. A satire inspired by a short story by Brian O’Nolan.

The Book Handlers

Written and Directed by Buntport Theater

February 23rd – March 17th, 2018

Performances:

Thursdays – Saturdays at 8pm

Sundays (March 4th and 11th) at 3pm

Monday (March 12th) at 8pm

Box Office: 720-946-1388

Ticket Link

VENUE

Buntport Theater

717 Lipan Street

Denver, CO 80204

Buntport Theater website