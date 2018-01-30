Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Something’s Afoot / Town Hall Arts Center – (Feb. 23rd – March 25th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 30 Jan 2018


A zany, entertaining musical that takes a satirical poke at the Agatha Christie mysteries and musical styles of the ‘30s English music hall. Ten people are stranded in an isolated country house during a raging thunderstorm. One by one they’re picked off by cleverly fiendish devices. As bodies pile up in the library, the survivors frantically race to uncover the identity and motivation of the cunning culprit.

Something’s Afoot
Book, Music and Lyrics by James McDonald, David Vos and Robert Gerlach
Additional Music by Ed Linde
Town Hall Arts Center presents:
Directed by Robert Wells
Music Direction by Donna Kolpan Debreceni
Choreography by Kelly Kates
Starring: Carter Edward Smith, Luann Buckstein, Matt LaFontaine, Eryn Carman

February 23rd – March 25th, 2018
Performances:
Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sunday matinees at 2pm
Box Office: 303-794-2787
Ticket Link

VENUE
Town Hall Arts Center
2450 West Main Street
Littleton, CO 80120

Town Hall Arts Center website


