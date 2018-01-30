A zany, entertaining musical that takes a satirical poke at the Agatha Christie mysteries and musical styles of the ‘30s English music hall. Ten people are stranded in an isolated country house during a raging thunderstorm. One by one they’re picked off by cleverly fiendish devices. As bodies pile up in the library, the survivors frantically race to uncover the identity and motivation of the cunning culprit.

Something’s Afoot

Book, Music and Lyrics by James McDonald, David Vos and Robert Gerlach

Additional Music by Ed Linde

Town Hall Arts Center presents:

Directed by Robert Wells

Music Direction by Donna Kolpan Debreceni

Choreography by Kelly Kates

Starring: Carter Edward Smith, Luann Buckstein, Matt LaFontaine, Eryn Carman

February 23rd – March 25th, 2018

Performances:

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sunday matinees at 2pm

Box Office: 303-794-2787

Ticket Link

VENUE

Town Hall Arts Center

2450 West Main Street

Littleton, CO 80120

Town Hall Arts Center website