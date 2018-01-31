Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


URGENT – one actor needed for COMPANY at Evergreen Chorale

Posted by Becky Toma on 31 Jan 2018 / 0 Comment


The Evergreen Chorale/Center Stage is urgently looking to replace an actor who had to leave our current production for medical reasons. We are looking for an attractive, experienced actor, age 45-60, preferably baritone, for the role of Larry in Sondheim’s Company, which opens at Center Stage on February 23rd and runs three weekends. Must be experienced, good musician, and available Monday – Thursday evenings and some weekend time for rehearsal. Stipend available.

Interested actors should contact Artistic Director Christine Gaudreau at christine@evchorale.org.

This Notice was Posted on Jan. 31, 2018

Website for Evergreen Chorale in Evergreen Colorado


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado