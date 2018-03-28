The Mizel Arts and Culture Center (MACC) is hiring a Summer Office Manager. This is a part-time position (30 hours per week; $12 per hr.; Wednesdays off).

POSITION HIGHLIGHTS

— Seeking a positive personality for arts education office support

— Primary Duties: Administrative and logistic support for MACC’s Wolf Theatre Academy and Art Academy summer programs serving children Preschool-High School; 30 hrs per week (daytimes; Wednesdays off)

— General computer competencies (esp. MS Office)

— Strong communication skills and comfort communicating with children & parents

— Organized, flexible and works well in fast-paced environment

— Arts or arts organization or school work experience preferred

JOB DESCRIPTION

— 30-hour per week Office Manager from May 21st – August 24th, 2018

— Provide administrative support for the Mizel Arts and Culture Center’s (MACC) Art Academy and Wolf Theatre Academy.

— Primary responsibility is to ensure that the busy summer academies operate smoothly and in an organized fashion.

— This is a fast-paced, leadership role that will provide administrative support for the MACC’s summer Art Academy (1st – 12th grade; drawing, painting, ceramics, photography, design & more).

— And, support for the Wolf Theatre Academy (theatre classes for PreK-12th grade; MS/HS student performers in 3 Mainstage theatre productions/ 11 workshop theatre productions (grades 3-6) during the summer (serving around 900 students in 2017).

— The Office Manager will possibly encounter sensitive information, payment information, and be responsible for purchasing materials for the MACC.

PREFERRED SKILLS

— Must be at least 21 years of age, hold a HS diploma and have with at least 1 year of clerical or office experience.

— Must be an organized, creative, caring, empathetic, patient, hardworking, reliable, honest and diligent professional who takes initiative and is creative, enthusiastic, open-minded and high-energy.

— Must possess strong communication skills and comfort in communicating with parents and children.

— Experience in the arts or arts organization (administrative or creative) or school environment preferred.

— This position requires a person with a variety of skills and abilities to transition from one situation to another, quickly and intuitively, while also showing compassion and empathy for students, counselors, interns, parents, and staff.

— The Office Manager must have a strong ability to work as both part of a team and independently while managing work-flow and projects.

REQUIREMENTS

Upon hire, completion of CPR/First Aid/Universal Precautions, Medication Administration and Redwoods training. Satisfactorily fulfill requirements for employment at the MACC/Staenberg-Loup JCC, including: background screening, three references, documentation, and compliance with CDHS law.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS AND WORKING ENVIRONMENT

The position requires the incumbent to remain in the sitting position for prolonged hours. While performing duties of job, employee is occasionally required to stand, walk, use hands to handle or feel objects, tools or controls; reach with hands and arms; talk and hear. Employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to twenty-five (25) pounds. Specific vision abilities required by the job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception and the ability to adjust focus.

Working conditions include being in an open (shared) workspace area.

DISCLAIMER

This job description is not intended to be all-inclusive, and incumbent will also perform other reasonably related business duties as assigned by supervisor or other management as required. The MACC reserves the right to revise or change job duties as the needs arise. This job description does not constitute a written or implied contract of employment.

All paperwork including fingerprints, background checks, etc. MUST be filled out prior to your start date at the MACC.

TO APPLY

Note: All search communications are done via email.

Please include your best email contact information on all communications. Cover letter, resume and references to:

Email: maccjobs@jccdenver.org (please include your name and the words

“SUMMER MACC OFFICE MANAGER CANDIDATE” in the subject line of the email).

Submission Deadline: Friday, April 20, 2018

ABOUT THE MACC

The Mizel Arts and Culture Center or MACC is a multidisciplinary arts center whose mission is to illuminate the human experience through creative and cultural programs in the performing, visual, and literary arts for the Jewish community and the community at large. The MACC, a non-profit organization and proud member of the SCFD Tier II, includes a 400-seat mainstage theatre and a 100-seat blackbox theatre; an art gallery; art and theatre studio/classrooms. For more details, visit www.maccjcc.org.

LOCATION: The Mizel Arts and Culture Center (MACC) is located on the campus of the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center at 350 South Dahlia St., Denver, 80246 in east central Denver. Free parking.