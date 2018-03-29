WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) has been invited to participate in a professional music theater festival/competition this Summer in NYC. They are casting 4 actors from the Denver area to perform in New York City.

WYSIWYG is a contemporary 90-minute musical about the importance of being true to yourself and comfortable with who you are. Music and Lyrics by April Alsup with Book by Evan Duggan.

Produced by: WYSIWYG the Musical

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, April 7th, 2018

CALLBACKS will be held the same day at 4pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Miller Hall

Lower Level of First Baptist Church

1373 Grant Street

Denver, CO 80203

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

Equity members not considered

ROLES

Characters are all adults: Male to Female: A trans woman and piano player.

Tenor Male: A traveling motivational speaker

Tenor Female: A Highlands Ranch housewife: alto/mezzo

Male: A holistic therapist: tenor/baritone

PREPARE / BRING

32 Bars of a song that shows off your vocal and acting abilities

PERFORMANCES

July 11th – August 5th, 2018

5 performances over 2 weeks in NYC

VENUE for performances: Teatro La Tea

107 Suffolk Street, NYC, NY 10002

Festival website for Planet Connections

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS REGARDING AUDITIONS

Brandontbill@gmail.com

Phone: 303-667-2695