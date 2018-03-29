Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(April 7th) WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) the Musical

Posted by Becky Toma on 29 Mar 2018 / 0 Comment


WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) has been invited to participate in a professional music theater festival/competition this Summer in NYC. They are casting 4 actors from the Denver area to perform in New York City.
WYSIWYG is a contemporary 90-minute musical about the importance of being true to yourself and comfortable with who you are. Music and Lyrics by April Alsup with Book by Evan Duggan.

Produced by: WYSIWYG the Musical

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday, April 7th, 2018
CALLBACKS will be held the same day at 4pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Miller Hall
Lower Level of First Baptist Church
1373 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID
Equity members not considered

ROLES
Characters are all adults: Male to Female: A trans woman and piano player.
Tenor Male: A traveling motivational speaker
Tenor Female: A Highlands Ranch housewife: alto/mezzo
Male: A holistic therapist: tenor/baritone

PREPARE / BRING
32 Bars of a song that shows off your vocal and acting abilities

PERFORMANCES
July 11th – August 5th, 2018
5 performances over 2 weeks in NYC
VENUE for performances: Teatro La Tea
107 Suffolk Street, NYC, NY 10002
Festival website for Planet Connections

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS REGARDING AUDITIONS
Brandontbill@gmail.com
Phone: 303-667-2695


