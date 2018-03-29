Presenting Denver’s best drop-in improv comedy classes, only at the Voodoo Comedy Playhouse! Helmed by a rotating cast of instructors from the Voodoo School of Improv, this is your chance to polish up your improvisational skills without a long-term commitment. Come as often or as little as you like! We will work through different concepts in every class, ranging from small scenes to group work and everything in between. Jump in and let’s have some fun!

WHEN ARE CLASSES

Tuesday drop-in classes are for ALL LEVELS of experience, from absolute beginner to seasoned pro. From 6 – 7:30pm.

Thursday drop-in classes are for improvisers who already have the basics covered. From 6 – 7:30pm (level 3 and up).

WHERE ARE CLASSES

Voodoo Comedy Playhouse

1260 22nd Street

Denver, CO 80205

FEE

$5 suggested donation

CONTACT

Phone: 303-578-0079

Voodoo Comedy Playhouse website