Our instructors have performed and taught all across the country and the world, with a combined experience of over 30 years, at world famous improv theaters like iO West, iO Chicago, Second City, Annoyance, UCB, and more. Our Denver improv comedy classes are perfect for all skill levels, whether you’re just starting out or you’ve been performing for awhile, and people from all walks of life are welcome (not just performers)!

Each Voodoo School of Improv class session runs for 8 weeks, and each class is 3 hours long. At the end of each session, all students perform in a Student Showcase for their friends and family!

New classes start every 8 weeks! Join us and discover the power of “Yes, And…”!

Have questions? Contact us at classes@voodoocomedy.com.

TO SIGN UP FOR CLASS

No students under the age of 18 will be allowed.

START DATE (runs for 8 weeks)

Saturday, June 2nd, 2018

Classes take place Saturday/Sunday/Monday at varying times.

FEE

$179 for Level 1

$229 for Levels 2-5

LOCATION OF CLASSES

Voodoo Comedy Playhouse

1260 22nd Street

Denver, CO 80205

Phone: 303-578-0079

Voodoo Comedy Playhouse website