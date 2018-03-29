Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(Class starts June 2nd) – Voodoo School of Improv / Voodoo Comedy Playhouse

Posted by Becky Toma on 29 Mar 2018 / 0 Comment


Our instructors have performed and taught all across the country and the world, with a combined experience of over 30 years, at world famous improv theaters like iO West, iO Chicago, Second City, Annoyance, UCB, and more. Our Denver improv comedy classes are perfect for all skill levels, whether you’re just starting out or you’ve been performing for awhile, and people from all walks of life are welcome (not just performers)!

Each Voodoo School of Improv class session runs for 8 weeks, and each class is 3 hours long. At the end of each session, all students perform in a Student Showcase for their friends and family!

New classes start every 8 weeks! Join us and discover the power of “Yes, And…”!
Have questions? Contact us at classes@voodoocomedy.com.

TO SIGN UP FOR CLASS
Click here to check out our current class roster and to sign up.
No students under the age of 18 will be allowed.

START DATE (runs for 8 weeks)
Saturday, June 2nd, 2018
Classes take place Saturday/Sunday/Monday at varying times.

FEE
$179 for Level 1
$229 for Levels 2-5

LOCATION OF CLASSES
Voodoo Comedy Playhouse
1260 22nd Street
Denver, CO 80205
Phone: 303-578-0079

