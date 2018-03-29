Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(April 20th) Funny Girl / The Evergreen Chorale

Posted by Becky Toma on 29 Mar 2018 / 0 Comment


Funny Girl
Book by Isobel Lennart
Music by Jule Styne
Lyrics by Bob Merrill
Presented by The Evergreen Chorale
Directed by Timothy Kennedy
Choreography by Rachael Lessard
Music Direction by Christine Gaudreau

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Friday, April 20th, 2018 starting at 10am
CALLBACKS – April 21st at 6pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Center Stage
27608 Fireweed Drive
Evergreen, CO 80439

ROLES
Detailed casting information can be found on the Evergreen Chorale website starting on April 3rd at evergreenchorale.org/auditions

TO MAKE AN AUDITION APPOINTMENT
Email: productionmanager@evchorale.org

PREPARE / BRING
Bring: Headshot and Resume
Prepare: 32 bars of a musical theatre song
Bring copy of sheet music for the accompanist. No a cappella, no tracks, please.

PERFORMANCES
Opens September 14th, 2018 and runs for 4 weekends

VENUE
Center Stage
27608 Fireweed Drive
Evergreen, Colorado 80439
Note: approximately a 15-minute drive from C470 via Morrison Road or 285 or a 15-minute drive from Denver West via I-70

The Evergreen Chorale website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado