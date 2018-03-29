Funny Girl

Book by Isobel Lennart

Music by Jule Styne

Lyrics by Bob Merrill

Presented by The Evergreen Chorale

Directed by Timothy Kennedy

Choreography by Rachael Lessard

Music Direction by Christine Gaudreau

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Friday, April 20th, 2018 starting at 10am

CALLBACKS – April 21st at 6pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Center Stage

27608 Fireweed Drive

Evergreen, CO 80439

ROLES

Detailed casting information can be found on the Evergreen Chorale website starting on April 3rd at evergreenchorale.org/auditions

TO MAKE AN AUDITION APPOINTMENT

Email: productionmanager@evchorale.org

PREPARE / BRING

Bring: Headshot and Resume

Prepare: 32 bars of a musical theatre song

Bring copy of sheet music for the accompanist. No a cappella, no tracks, please.

PERFORMANCES

Opens September 14th, 2018 and runs for 4 weekends

VENUE

Center Stage

27608 Fireweed Drive

Evergreen, Colorado 80439

Note: approximately a 15-minute drive from C470 via Morrison Road or 285 or a 15-minute drive from Denver West via I-70

The Evergreen Chorale website