I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change: “Presented in the form of a series of comedic vignettes connected by the central theme of love and relationships. The play’s tagline is ‘Everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit.’ With few exceptions, the scenes stand independent of the others, but progress in a fashion designed to suggest an overall arc to relationships throughout the course of one’s life.”

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change – a musical comedy

By Joe DiPietro

Composer – Jimmy Roberts

Lyricist – Joe DiPietro

ROLES

Woman 1, Female age 25-45 – soprano (low A to top Bb)

Woman 2, Female age 25-45 – alto (low F# to Db)

Man 1, Male age 25-45 – baritone / tenor (middle C to high G#)

Man 2, Male age 25-45 – baritone / tenor (middle C to high G#)

All actors play multiple characters and must be extremely good vocalists, as the songs feature lots of close harmonies, a cappella singing and a wide vocal range.

TO APPLY

— Accepting video auditions only. Please prepare a video submission of a 1-minute monologue and 16-32 bars of a musical theatre selection of your choice.

— Videos should not exceed 5 minutes.

— Please state your name and the pieces you are auditioning with.

— Please have accompaniment along with your submission. No a cappella auditions accepted.

Please send videos by link or email: send them to both mduran@bdtstage.com and sethski31@gmail.com

CALLBACKS will be held the night of Tuesday, May 1st at 6:00pm at BDT Stage 5501 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder. You will receive an email confirmation if you are selected for the callback.

Script Sides will be available on the BDT Stage website very soon at www.bdtstage.com>about>auditions

REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals begin on Tuesday, August 21st

Performances: September 15th through November 3rd, 2018

BDT Stage

5501 Arapahoe Avenue

Boulder, CO 80303

Phone: 303-449-6000

BDT Stage website