(April 15th) Stagehands Needed for Load Out / Denver Independent Comic Con (DiNK)

Posted by Becky Toma on 30 Mar 2018 / 0 Comment


DiNK – Denver Independent Comic Con is looking for a few hardworking stagehands to work load out on Sunday, April 15th, 2018. Pay is $20 per hour. It’s a good gig with fun people!

If you are interested – please email Jeff LeGreca: jefflagreca@gmail.com or call 917-400-7620.

Website for DiNK

LOCATION
McNichols Civic Center
144 W. Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80202


