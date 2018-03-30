FREE ACTOR’S AUDITION WORKSHOP: Ages 14+



Visionbox Studio is offering a free actor’s audition workshop with Artistic Director, Jennifer McCray Rincon, on Saturday, April 7th from 9am – 12noon.

— Each actor is asked to prepare one contemporary monologue and one Shakespeare verse.

— Each actor will have the opportunity to work one-on-one with Artistic Director, Jennifer McCray Rincon on their audition pieces.

This workshop is available on a first come basis and is limited to 16 people.

Actors may sign up by emailing: info@visionbox.org, ATTN: Aimee.

ABOUT Visionbox

Visionbox was founded in 2010 by artistic director, Jennifer McCray Rincon in order to help raise the overall level of the performing arts in Denver by providing actors with professional training while developing new performance work. Stage and film actor, Bill Pullman continues as a resident artist and collaborator with the company and is currently developing a new project with Visionbox for the fall of 2018. The training arm is DADA (Denver Academy of Dramatic Arts) and production work is under the title Visionbox 360.

Jennifer McCray Rincon is a graduate of Yale University, and the Yale School of Drama- Directing Program. She was the head of acting at the National Theatre Conservatory from 1991-2008 and has helped countless actors with acting auditions for professional theatre companies, graduate schools, conservatories and colleges. She has continued to train actors at a graduate level since leaving the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and has made a major contribution to the performing arts in Denver.

For more info on Visionbox Studio please visit www.visionbox.org.

LOCATION

910 Arts Building

910 Santa Fe Drive, Studio 8

Denver, Colorado 80204