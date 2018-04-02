Stage Manager needed for the Mizel Arts and Culture Center for the Wolf Theatre Academy’s summer 2018 season.

EMPLOYMENT DATES

June 4th – August 5th, 2018

Hours: 8:30am – 4:30pm (M-F)

Additional weekend and evening times during Tech and Shows

COMPENSATION

Pay Rate: $400/week – 9 weeks

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

The Wolf Theatre Academy’s summer mainstage program produces three plays for the Wolf Theatre Academy (on the Wolf Theatre stage) over the course of 9 weeks with 6th through 12th grade students. Each production has auditions, rehearsals and six performances in the span of three weeks. The production team is made of up local theatre professionals that work with the students to fully realize well known theatrical works. The 2018 summer season includes: Catch Me If You Can, West Side Story, and As You Like It.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Prefer candidates that have extensive experience as a Stage Manager and working directly with kids and teens. Must be poised and calm under pressure and have the ability to manage a team. The Stage Manager will be working with two or three Assistant Stage Manager interns.

TO APPLY send resume to Production Manager, Dan Rib

drib@jccdenver.org

VENUE

Mizel Arts and Culture Center

Wolf Theatre

350 South Dahlia Street

Denver, CO 80246