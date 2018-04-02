The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities announces auditions for the musical Mamma Mia!

Mama Mia!

Musical by Catherine Johnson

Presented by the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Directed by Rod Lansberry

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday and Tuesday, April 23rd and 24th, 2018

IN NEW YORK – on Wednesday, May 9th

SCHEDULE OF AUDITIONS

Colorado Principal/Chorus auditions are on Monday and Tuesday, April 23rd and 24th, from 9am to 5pm, by appointment only.

The Women’s Chorus dance call is 12noon to 1:15pm on Friday, April 20th

Men’s Chorus dance call is 1:30pm to 2:45pm on Friday, April 20th

All dance calls are by appointment only and dancers may be asked to sing.

CALLBACKS

Thursday, April 26th

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

The Arvada Center

6901 Wadsworth Blvd.

Arvada, CO 80003



NEW YORK AUDITIONS

Wojcik/Seay Casting will coordinate the New York City auditions, to be held on Wednesday, May 9th. To be considered for a New York audition, mail a hard copy of your headshot and résumé and indicate the role you are interested in (if known) to the following address:

Wojcik/Seay Casting

Attn. Mamma Mia!, Arvada CO production

247 West 38th Street 10th Floor

New York, NY 10018

NO CALLS PLEASE – qualified actors will be contacted to schedule an audition

REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals begin on Tuesday, August 14th. The production opens Friday, September 7th and runs through September 30th, 2018.

Performances are Tuesday through Saturday evenings with matinees on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays for a total of eight shows per week.

GENERAL AUDITION REQUIREMENTS

Experienced performers with strong acting and singing abilities are needed. Strong dancing abilities are required. See the character breakdown (below) for specifics on available roles. Actors must be 18 years & older to audition.

PREPARE: Actors should prepare 16-32 bars from a song appropriate to the style of the show. Please bring sheet music; an accompanist will be provided. Recorded music or a cappella audition will eliminate casting consideration. Audio and video submissions will not be considered.

MUST HAVE: Current headshot and résumé are required.

EQUITY: Equity members must have a current equity ID card. This is an Equity LORT B production, non-Equity actors will be considered.

Individuals of all ethnic and cultural backgrounds are needed and encouraged to audition for all roles. Unless specifically noted, roles are not limited to any specific ethnicity, size or age.

TO SCHEDULE AN AUDITION TIME

Please do not contact the production staff to schedule an appointment.

Visit http://arvadacenter.org/on-stage/auditions to schedule an online appointment time.

Actors who cannot access the website should call 720-898-7200 to schedule an audition time.

ROLES

Contemporary dancers and singers. Some ensemble men have dance specialties. Acrobatic skills are a plus; some ensemble men and women are featured as singers and actors. ALL SHOULD HAVE A POP / ROCK SOUND AND BE ABLE TO MOVE WELL.

DONNA: Female/late 30s-early 40s. Former lead singer in a group called “Donna and the Dynamos.” A strong feminist who also has a zany and vulnerable side. Moves well.

SOPHIE: Female/18-25. Donna’s Daughter, who is determined to find romance. Pop soprano.

TANYA: Female/late 30s-early 40s. A former singer in the “Dynamos.” Rich, sophisticated, acerbic, funny, and witty.

ROSIE: Female/late 30s-early 40s. A former singer in the “Dynamos.” Confident, strong, and funny on the outside but shy underneath. Kooky and fun, good comic actress. Actress who sings and moves well

LISA: Female/18-25. Sophie’s friend who arrives to be a bridesmaid. Very energetic and kooky. Should be African-American, Hispanic-American, Asian-American, Native American or any non-Caucasian young woman. Strong dance.

ALI: Female/18-25. Sophie’s friend. Impulsive and fun. Should contrast to Lisa and Sophie.

SAM: Male/35-45. May be Sophie’s father. Left Donna 20 years ago because he was engaged to another woman. Charming, successful architect. Actor who sings and moves well. Baritone.

HARRY: Male/35-45. May be Sophie’s father. British financier, wealthy, buttoned-up, and conservative but trying to reconnect with his carefree, youthful self. English accent. Actor who sings and moves well. High baritone, tenor.

BILL: Male/35-45. May be Sophie’s father. A travel writer with no possessions or strings. Good-natured, always ready for adventure. Funny, preferably a big or imposing man. Supporting Principal role. Moves well.

SKY: Male/late 20s. Sophie’s fiancé. Athletic, attractive. Strong dance.

PEPPER: Male/20s. Sky’s friend. Helps run the hotel. Charming, loves women, always flirting. Must be a good mover and strong dancer. Acrobatic skills a plus. Baritone/tenor.

EDDIE: Male/20s. Another friend of Sky and hotel worker. Laid-back, easygoing. Must be a good mover and strong dancer. Baritone/tenor.

VENUE

Arvada Center website