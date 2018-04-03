ABOUT DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS

In this hilarious, fast-paced comedy, the inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas—four doublewides and a shed—are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them. But these friends, enemies, and neighbors realize they’ll have to work together to defeat the encroaching annexation if they—and their way of life—have a snowball’s chance to survive being swallowed up by “the big guys.” The rollicking mayhem of this flat-out funny Jones, Hope, Wooten comedy escalates as the residents attempt to secede from Texas, discover a traitor in their midst, and turn the tables in a surprising and side-splitting finale. So grab your Stetson and come on over to Double-wide, Texas, where life is double the fun, double the joy, and where audiences double over with laughter!

Doublewide, Texas – a full-length comedy

by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, Jamie Wooten

Presented by The Rialto Players

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday and Tuesday, April 9th and 10th from 6pm – 9pm

CALLBACKS

Wednesday, April 11th at 6pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Rialto Theater

209 W. Main Street

Florence, CO 81226

PREPARE

Auditions will consist of a cold reading – no preparation required

ROLES

Needed 3 men and 6 women

COMPENSATION

NON-paid roles

AUDITION INFORMATION

Email: therialtoplayers@gmail.com

Phone: 719-369-0977

PERFORMANCES

April 22nd – May 1st, 2018

Friday and Saturday at 7pm

Sunday matinees at 3pm

VENUE FOR PERFORMANCES

Venue website

Rialto Players Facebook Page