Upcoming EventsApr5Thu2018all-day A Picasso / Cherry Creek Theatre...A Picasso / Cherry Creek Theatre...Apr 5 all-dayParis, 1941. Pablo Picasso has been summoned from his favorite café by German occupation forces to a storage vault across the city for an interrogation. His questioner: Miss Fischer, a beautiful “cultural attaché” from Berlin.[...]all-day Fences / Lone Tree Arts CenterFences / Lone Tree Arts CenterApr 5 all-dayFences, the sixth play in August Wilson’s Century Cycle, revolves around the life of garbage collector Troy Maxson. When his rise through the Negro baseball leagues hit the ceiling of racial prejudice, Maxson turned away[...]all-day Peer Gynt / TheatreWorksPeer Gynt / TheatreWorksApr 5 all-dayIbsen’s classic tale of the boy who would never grow up, Peer Gynt is nothing short of epic. From the fjords of Norway, to the deserts of Africa and even to a troll kingdom, the[...]Apr6Fri2018all-day Cabaret / Sopris Theatre Company...Cabaret / Sopris Theatre Company...Apr 6 all-dayIn a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee’s bawdy[...]all-day Disney’s Aladdin (Broadway Tour)...Disney’s Aladdin (Broadway Tour)...Apr 6 all-dayFrom the producer of “The Lion King” comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and[...]