(April 9th & 10th) Doublewide, Texas / The Rialto Players

ABOUT DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS
In this hilarious, fast-paced comedy, the inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas—four doublewides and a shed—are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them. But these friends, enemies, and neighbors realize they’ll have to work together to defeat the encroaching annexation if they—and their way of life—have a snowball’s chance to survive being swallowed up by “the big guys.” The rollicking mayhem of this flat-out funny Jones, Hope, Wooten comedy escalates as the residents attempt to secede from Texas, discover a traitor in their midst, and turn the tables in a surprising and side-splitting finale. So grab your Stetson and come on over to Double-wide, Texas, where life is double the fun, double the joy, and where audiences double over with laughter!

Doublewide, Texas – a full-length comedy
by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, Jamie Wooten
Presented by The Rialto Players

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday and Tuesday, April 9th and 10th from 6pm – 9pm

CALLBACKS
Wednesday, April 11th at 6pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Rialto Theater
209 W. Main Street
Florence, CO 81226

PREPARE
Auditions will consist of a cold reading – no preparation required

ROLES
Needed 3 men and 6 women

COMPENSATION
NON-paid roles

AUDITION INFORMATION
Email: therialtoplayers@gmail.com
Phone: 719-369-0977

PERFORMANCES
April 22nd – May 1st, 2018
Friday and Saturday at 7pm
Sunday matinees at 3pm

VENUE FOR PERFORMANCES
Rialto Theater
209 W. Main Street
Florence, CO 81226
Venue phone: 719-369-0977
Venue website

Rialto Players Facebook Page


