The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities will hold auditions for its 2018-19 Black Box Theatre Season on Monday, April 30th and Tuesday, May 1st, 2018. Callbacks are scheduled for May 7th and 8th. Some casting will be for ensemble positions; these actors will be cast in two or three repertory productions. There are also some roles that will be for a single production.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, April 30th and Tuesday, May 1st, 2018

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

6901 Wadsworth Blvd.

Arvada, CO 80003

THE 2018-19 SEASON

Educating Rita: Directed by Lynne Collins

*The Diary of Anne Frank: Directed by Christy Montour-Larson

*The Moors: Directed by Anthony Powell

*Sin Street Social Club: Directed by Lynne Collins

(* performed in repertory)

GENERAL REQUIREMENTS

Experienced performers with strong acting abilities are needed. Individuals of all ethnic and cultural backgrounds are needed and encouraged to audition for all roles. Unless specifically noted, roles are not limited to any specific ethnicity, size or age.

PREPARE / BRING

Actors should prepare two, two-minute contrasting monologues.

A current headshot and résumé are required.

Equity members must have a current Equity ID card. These are Equity LORT D productions; non-Equity actors will be considered.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Visit http://arvadacenter.org/on-stage/auditions to schedule an online appointment time. Actors who cannot access the website should call 720-898-7200 to schedule an audition time.

COMPENSATION

All roles are PAID

REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals for Educating Rita begin on August 28th, 2018. Performances: October 5th – November 11, 2018

Rehearsals for The Diary of Anne Frank begin on November 27th, 2018. Performances: February 1st – May 17th, 2019

Rehearsals for The Moors begin on December 4th, 2018. Performances: February 22nd – May 18th, 2019

Rehearsals for Sin Street Social Club begin on December 18th, 2018. Performances: March 15th – May 19th, 2019

Performances are: Thursday through Saturday evenings with matinees on Wednesdays, Sundays and some Saturdays for five – six shows per week. Some weekday student matinees may be added.

ROLES

EDUCATING RITA— By Willy Russell

FRANK: Male/50-60. An English college professor.

RITA: Female/20-30. A hairdresser from Liverpool.

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK—Adapted by Wendy Kesselman

OTTO FRANK: Male/50-60. Anne’s polite and practical father.

EDITH FRANK: Female/50-60. Anne’s reserved and nervous mother.

MARGOT FRANK: Female/16-19. Anne’s older sister.

ANNE FRANK: Female/13-15. The youngest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank.

PUTTI VAN DAAN: Male/50-60. An irritable former business partner of Mr. Frank.

PETRONELLA VAN DAAN: Female/50-60. Mr. Van Daan’s vain and finicky wife.

PETER VAN DAAN: Male/16-19. The son of Mr. and Mrs. Van Daan.

JAN DUSSELL: Male/60-70. Dentist.

MIEP: Female/25-35. A very well-liked, generous secretary in Mr. Frank’s office.

MR. KRALER: Male/30-50. A businessman who works with Miep to help protect the people in hiding.

THE MOORS—Regional Premiere by Jen Silverman

AGATHA: Female/40s-50s. Elder spinster sister. Spidery. Dangerous. Cold.

HULDEY: Female/30s. Younger spinster sister. She has a diary. She wants to be famous.

EMILIE: Female/20s-30s. The governess. A romantic with a sweet face.

MARJORY: Female/20s-30s. The scullery maid. Down-trodden. Strategic.

THE MASTIFF: Male. The dog. He looks fierce and brutal but is a sad philosopher-king.

A MOOR-HEN: Female. A small chicken. Practical but easily frightened.

SIN STREET SOCIAL CLUB—World Premiere by Jessica Austgen, based on The Rover by Aphra Behn

FLORIE MAE: Female/20s. A pretty young thing. Sings.

HELEN: Female/20s-30s. An uninspired novice nun and Florie Mae’s half-sister.

ANGIE B: Female/40s-50s. The most expensive prostitute.

LU: A striking woman or maybe a drag queen. Ageless.

BELVILLE: Male/20s-30s. A northerner in love with Florie Mae.

BLUNT: Male/30s-50s. A plantation owner, and Belville’s client.

WILMORE: Male/30s-40s. A privateer and a pain-in-the-ass.

PETE: Male/20s-30s. Florie Mae’s older brother.

TONY: Male/30s. Extremely handsome and extremely stupid.

