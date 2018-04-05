Irish Tales Along the Trails by Patti Murtha and directed by Lorraine Scott

Prepare yourselves for a journey of the imagination as we venture to the Emerald Isle for stories of wit and whimsy! Lively lads and lionhearted lassies test their brains and bravery in stories guaranteed to delight the entire family. May the road rise up to meet you and the wind be always at your back as you hike along with these courageous Celtic characters.

Invaders from Planet 9 by Lauren LaCasse and directed by Veronica Straight-Lingo

They came from 5 billion miles away! They came for our planet! They can be anywhere! They can be anyone! The HORROR! The THRILLS! It’s the Invaders from Planet 9! Prepare yourself for a fun, lively tale of adventure and extraterrestrials. Join a group of college students who find themselves in the middle of an alien invasion. Can these unlikely heroes work together to save the day? Or will our planet be lost to these ruthless invaders? Playing homage to classic science fiction stories.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, April 21st, 2018 from 12noon – 3pm

Must be 18+ and older to audition

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Denver Community Church

1101 S. Washington Street

Denver, CO 80210

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

No Equity roles available

PREPARE / BRING

Bring: headshot and resume

Prepare: a short 2-3 minute comedic monologue

CALLBACKS

Sunday, April 22nd at 6pm

Location: the CFU Ballroom in Lowry

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS ABOUT AUDITIONS

Email: info@artsintheopen.org

ROLES

Irish Tales Along the Trails

Need: 5 Actors of any gender identity that will play multiple roles.

Invaders from Planet 9

Daisy Dearing (20s) She is an aspiring journalist. She is so overly passionate and determined that this can cause her to come off as a bit silly.

Dean Johnson (20s) He is a comic book and sci-fi enthusiast and an aspiring artist. He and Daisy dated in high school. Richard (Richie) King (20s) He is the star pitcher on the school’s baseball team and has a real shot at going professional. He and Daisy are dating.

Cheryl Kelly (20s) She is Kathy Kelly’s sister and cannot escape that fact no matter how hard she tries. She is very gifted in math and science.

Major Jesse Holden (30-50, Could be male or female) Is a military scientist assigned to all cases involving the strange and unexplained.

PERFORMANCES AND LOCATION

Irish Tales July 7th, 8th, 14th, 15th, 21st, 22nd, 28th and 29th at 10am at Chautauqua Park

August 4th and 5th at 10am at Chautauqua Park

July 11th and 26th at 10am at DeKoevend Park (Littleton Public Schools SACC)

Invaders from Planet 9

September 15th, 16th, 22nd, 23rd, 29th, and 30th at 12noon at Chautauqua Park

October 6th, 7th, 13th, 14th, 20th, 21st, 27th, 28th at 3pm at Chautauqua Park

VENUE ADDRESS

Chautauqua Park

Baseline Road and 9th Street

Boulder, CO 80302

Venue website

Arts in the Open website