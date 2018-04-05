Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(April 21st) Irish Tales / Invaders – Arts in the Open

Posted by Becky Toma on 05 Apr 2018 / 0 Comment


Irish Tales Along the Trails by Patti Murtha and directed by Lorraine Scott
Prepare yourselves for a journey of the imagination as we venture to the Emerald Isle for stories of wit and whimsy! Lively lads and lionhearted lassies test their brains and bravery in stories guaranteed to delight the entire family. May the road rise up to meet you and the wind be always at your back as you hike along with these courageous Celtic characters.

Invaders from Planet 9 by Lauren LaCasse and directed by Veronica Straight-Lingo
They came from 5 billion miles away! They came for our planet! They can be anywhere! They can be anyone! The HORROR! The THRILLS! It’s the Invaders from Planet 9! Prepare yourself for a fun, lively tale of adventure and extraterrestrials. Join a group of college students who find themselves in the middle of an alien invasion. Can these unlikely heroes work together to save the day? Or will our planet be lost to these ruthless invaders? Playing homage to classic science fiction stories.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday, April 21st, 2018 from 12noon – 3pm
Must be 18+ and older to audition

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Denver Community Church
1101 S. Washington Street
Denver, CO 80210

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID
No Equity roles available

PREPARE / BRING
Bring: headshot and resume
Prepare: a short 2-3 minute comedic monologue

CALLBACKS
Sunday, April 22nd at 6pm
Location: the CFU Ballroom in Lowry

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS ABOUT AUDITIONS
Email: info@artsintheopen.org

ROLES
Irish Tales Along the Trails
Need: 5 Actors of any gender identity that will play multiple roles.

Invaders from Planet 9
Daisy Dearing (20s) She is an aspiring journalist. She is so overly passionate and determined that this can cause her to come off as a bit silly.
Dean Johnson (20s) He is a comic book and sci-fi enthusiast and an aspiring artist. He and Daisy dated in high school. Richard (Richie) King (20s) He is the star pitcher on the school’s baseball team and has a real shot at going professional. He and Daisy are dating.
Cheryl Kelly (20s) She is Kathy Kelly’s sister and cannot escape that fact no matter how hard she tries. She is very gifted in math and science.
Major Jesse Holden (30-50, Could be male or female) Is a military scientist assigned to all cases involving the strange and unexplained.

PERFORMANCES AND LOCATION
Irish Tales July 7th, 8th, 14th, 15th, 21st, 22nd, 28th and 29th at 10am at Chautauqua Park
August 4th and 5th at 10am at Chautauqua Park
July 11th and 26th at 10am at DeKoevend Park (Littleton Public Schools SACC)

Invaders from Planet 9
September 15th, 16th, 22nd, 23rd, 29th, and 30th at 12noon at Chautauqua Park
October 6th, 7th, 13th, 14th, 20th, 21st, 27th, 28th at 3pm at Chautauqua Park

VENUE ADDRESS
Chautauqua Park
Baseline Road and 9th Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Venue website

Arts in the Open website


