Upcoming EventsApr12Thu2018all-day The Caucasian Chalk Circle / Met...The Caucasian Chalk Circle / Met...Apr 12 all-dayBertolt Brecht’s play is set within the context of a dispute over land claimed by two communes in the Soviet Union after World War II. The main action of the play consists of a parable[...]all-day Venus in Fur / 5th Wall ProductionsVenus in Fur / 5th Wall ProductionsApr 12 all-dayVenus in Fur is a mysterious, funny, erotic drama that brings up questions of gender roles and power while alluding to mythology, art and history. Thomas is a beleaguered playwright/director who is desperate to find[...]Apr13Fri2018all-day Bullets Over Broadway / Vintage ...Bullets Over Broadway / Vintage ...Apr 13 all-dayThis musical comedy hit is loaded with big laughs, colorful characters and the songs that made the ’20s roar! Based on the screenplay of the acclaimed 1994 film by Woody Allen and Douglas McGrath, this[...]all-day Chicago Long Form Improv Comedy ...Chicago Long Form Improv Comedy ...Apr 13 all-dayThe Parker Players Improv Theater Company Presents: Chicago Long Form Improv Comedy where one suggestion is used to create an entire show. Similar to the same shows you would see at iO, Second City and[...]all-day Glengarry Glen Ross / The Edge T...Glengarry Glen Ross / The Edge T...Apr 13 all-dayDavid Mamet’s classic, Glengarry Glen Ross is a Pulitzer Prize winning drama which shows parts of two days in the lives of four desperate Chicago real estate agents who are prepared to engage in any[...]