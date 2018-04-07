The Colorado Shakespeare Festival is looking for several over-hire carpenters (to work with them at the beginning of their season) to help get their first couple of shows built and loaded in. Work schedule is flexible based on individual availability. Ideal schedule would be Tuesday – Saturday 8am – 5pm.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Ability to read and understand basic shop construction drawings. Comfortable constructing scenery with a variety of techniques in both wood and steel.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Welding Advance layout in both steel and wood construction.

JOB DUTIES

Responsible for performing skilled carpentry work through the use of a variety of materials related to the construction of theatrical scenery. Assist with the planning, layout, construction, and installation of scenic projects while working closely with the technical director and ATDs to ensure that the scenic elements of the productions are completed with an emphasis on quality, safety. Work within other departments as needs arise – based on skill set.

COMPENSATION

This is a PAID position

This is a temporary job starting May 15th thru June 17th, 2018

No union positions available

TO APPLY

Send resume no later than May 1st to Jarid Sumner: Jarid.sumner@colorado.edu

VENUE

Colorado Shakespeare Festival

1301 Grandview Avenue

Boulder, CO 80309

Colorado Shakespeare Festival website