(May 1st deadline) Overhire Carpenters / Colorado Shakespeare Festival

Posted by Becky Toma on 07 Apr 2018 / 0 Comment


The Colorado Shakespeare Festival is looking for several over-hire carpenters (to work with them at the beginning of their season) to help get their first couple of shows built and loaded in. Work schedule is flexible based on individual availability. Ideal schedule would be TuesdaySaturday 8am – 5pm.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Ability to read and understand basic shop construction drawings. Comfortable constructing scenery with a variety of techniques in both wood and steel.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Welding Advance layout in both steel and wood construction.

JOB DUTIES
Responsible for performing skilled carpentry work through the use of a variety of materials related to the construction of theatrical scenery. Assist with the planning, layout, construction, and installation of scenic projects while working closely with the technical director and ATDs to ensure that the scenic elements of the productions are completed with an emphasis on quality, safety. Work within other departments as needs arise – based on skill set.

COMPENSATION
This is a PAID position
This is a temporary job starting May 15th thru June 17th, 2018
No union positions available

TO APPLY
Send resume no later than May 1st to Jarid Sumner: Jarid.sumner@colorado.edu

VENUE
Colorado Shakespeare Festival
1301 Grandview Avenue
Boulder, CO 80309

Colorado Shakespeare Festival website


