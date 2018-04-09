The Candlelight Dinner Playhouse is having auditions for Disneys ® Mary Poppins, directed by Pat Payne and choreographed by Kate Vallee.

Needed are performers of all ages and types.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Adults (17+) and kids (see below) – Monday, May 14th, 2018 by appointment only starting at 4:30pm.

CALLBACKS

Wednesday, May 16th

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

4747 Marketplace Drive

Johnstown, CO 80534

Website

PREPARE/BRING

Prepare: 16-32 bars of a one (1) musical theatre songs and one monologue (contemporary) to not exceed 60 seconds

Bring: Headshot and Resume

COMPENSATION

All roles PAID

Equity members not considered

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION TIME CLICK HERE

If all slots are filled please email Production Manager, Pat Payne at patpayne@coloradocandlelight. com to be added to the wait list.

ROLES

Mary Poppins – Jane and Michael Banks’s new nanny. She is extraordinary and strange, neat and tidy, delightfully vain yet particular, and sometimes a little frightening but always exciting. She is practically perfect in every way and always means what she says. A mezzo soprano with strong top notes, she should be able to move well. She can have a more traditional soprano sound, but precision and diction is the key. Age: 20 to 30 – Vocal range top: C6 and Vocal range bottom: Gb3

Bert – The narrator of the story, is a good friend to Mary Poppins. An everyman, Bert has many occupations, including hurdy-gurdy player, sidewalk artist and chimney sweep. Bert watches over the children as well as the goings on in Cherry Tree Lane. He has charm, speaks with a Cockney accent and is a song-and-dance man. Age: 30 to 35 – Vocal range top: F#4 and Vocal range bottom: B2

George Banks – The father to Jane and Michael Banks, is a banker to the very fiber of his being. Demanding “precision and order” in his household, he is a pipe-and-slippers man who doesn’t have much to do with his children and believes that he had the perfect upbringing by his nanny, the cruel Miss Andrew. His emotional armor, however, conceals a sensitive soul. A baritone, George may speak-sing as necessary. Age: 40 to 50 – Vocal range top: Eb4 and Vocal range bottom: Bb2

Winifred Banks – George’s wife and Jane and Michael’s mother. A former actress, she is loving and distracted homemaker who is busy trying to live up to her husband’s desire to obnly associate with “the best people” as well as be the model wife and mother. She suffers from the conflicting feelings that she’s not up to the job of “being Mrs. Banks,” yet, she is, and more. She has great warmth and simplicity to her tone. Age: 30 to 40 – Vocal range top: D5 and Vocal range bottom: A3

Jane – The high-spirited daughter of Mr. and Mr. Banks, is bright and precocious but can be willful and inclined to snobbishness. Age 10-14 – Vocal range top: F#5 and Vocal range bottom: A3

Michael – The cute and cheeky son of Mr. and Mrs. Banks. Excitable and naughty, he adores his father and tries to be like him. Both he and Jane misbehave in order to get the attention of their parents. Age 9-11 – Vocal range top: E5, Vocal range bottom: A3



Katie Nanna – Jane and Micahel’s nanny at the beginning of the show. Overwhelmed and upset, she has absolutely had her fill of the Banks children. Age: 25 to 35

Policeman – A neighborhood fixture who is respected by and observant of households on his beat. Age: 30 to 40

Miss Lark – The haughty next-door neighbor of the Banks family who treats her dog, Willoughby, as if her were child. Age: 30 to 45

Admiral Boom – A retired Royal Navy man and neighbor of the Banks family. A physically large man with a loud and booming voice, he speaks in Navy jargon and has a soft spot for his neighbor, Miss Lark. Can be any vocal range as needed. If Admiral Bloom doubles as the Banks Chairman, he can be a baritone. Age: 50 to 65

Mrs. Brill – The housekeeper and cook for the Banks family. Overworked and harassed, she’s always complaining that the house is understaffed. Her intimidating exterior is a cover for the warmth underneath. Mrs. Brill doesn’t have a high opinion of nannies in general and Mary Poppins in particular. She does not have to be a strong singer. Age: 50 to 60 – Vocal range top: D#5 and Vocal range bottom: F#3

Robertson Ay – The houseboy to the Banks family. Lazy, sleepy and grumbling, he never gets things right and believes himself to be useless. He doesn’t do a lot of singing, but his “Spoonful” solo can be a fun surprise. Age: 20 to 35 – Vocal range top: G#4 and Vocal range bottom: F3

Park Keeper – Uniformed and officious, he makes sure no one breaks park regulations. His life is defined by rules, but he secretly hankers after his childhood. Age: 20 to 40

Neleus – The statue of a young boy posed with a dolphin in the park. Neleus was separated from his father, Poseidon, and misses him very much. A small and lonely being, he is very happy to befriend Jane and Michael. This role is a wonderful opportunity to feature one of the strong dancers in your ensemble. Age: 20 to 25

Bank Chairman – The head of the bank where Mr. Banks is employed, is an Edwardian stuffed-shirt. He can speak/sing his lines if necessary. Age: 50 to 60 – Vocal range top: D4 and Vocal range bottom: C3

Bird Woman – Covered in a patchwork of old shawls, and her pockets are stuffed with bags of crumbs for the birds. She tries to sell her crumbs for the birds. She tries to sell her crumbs to passersby, who ignore her as if she doesn’t exist. Sings “Feed the Birds.” There can be a gruff, folksy quality to her voice that relfelcts the hardness of her life. Age: 40 to 60 – Vocal range top: C5 and Vocal range bottom: Gb3

Mrs. Corry – Owns a magical gingerbread shop. She is a mysterious woman of great age who speaks with a Caribbean accent (or any accent that would make her seem exotic). Age: 40 to 50

Miss Andrew – George’s overbearing and scary nanny. With her bottle of nasty-tasting brimstone and treacle to keep naughty children in line, she is a bully who only knows one way of doing things – her way. A soprano with an alto belt, there can be some heaviness to her voice along with range. Age: 40 to 60 – Vocal range top: F5 and Vocal range bottom: Gb3

Ensemble

Annie, Fannie, Chimney Sweeps, Parkgoers



Also looking for: 1 boy (age 8-11) and 1 girl (age 10-13) for the role of Michael and Jane Banks

QUESTIONS ABOUT AUDITIONS

Please contact Pat Payne (Production Manager) at patpayne@coloradocandlelight. com

