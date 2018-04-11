Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


IMMEDIATE Hiring – Sinfonia Operator (substitute job) – Ragtime / Midtown Arts Center

Posted by Becky Toma on 11 Apr 2018 / 0 Comment


Midtown Arts Center in Fort Collins is looking to hire a Sinfonia Operator sub for their regular operator for their production of Ragtime.

The Sub’s Performance Dates are:
Wednesday 4/25 (Matinee), Thursday-Saturday 4/26-28 (Evenings) & Sunday 4/29 (Matinee)
+Paid training the week of 4/16.

Sinfonia Program (https://rms.biz/products/sinfonia/)

TO APPLY
Please email: musicbypaul@comcast.net

VENUE
Midtown Arts Center
3750 S Mason Street
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Website

This job opening was posted on 4-11-18


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado