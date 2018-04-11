Midtown Arts Center in Fort Collins is looking to hire a Sinfonia Operator sub for their regular operator for their production of Ragtime.

The Sub’s Performance Dates are:

Wednesday 4/25 (Matinee), Thursday-Saturday 4/26-28 (Evenings) & Sunday 4/29 (Matinee)

+Paid training the week of 4/16.

Sinfonia Program (https://rms.biz/products/sinf onia/)

TO APPLY

Please email: musicbypaul@comcast.net

VENUE

Midtown Arts Center

3750 S Mason Street

Fort Collins, CO 80525

Website

This job opening was posted on 4-11-18