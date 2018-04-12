Explore Master Works with a Master Teacher This Summer!

Visionbox Studio will be holding auditions/interviews for its Summer Intensive Program, Wednesday, May 2nd from 4pm-9m at Beacons Community Space located in the historic Parkside Mansion at 1859 York St, Denver, CO 80206.

Actors should prepare one contemporary monologue and one Shakespeare verse not to exceed 3 minutes. Please bring a current headshot and resume to the audition.

Session 1: Chekhov

June 4th – 15th, 2018

Monday – Friday from 6-9pm

Session 2: Shakespeare

June 18th – 29th, 2018

Monday – Friday from 6-9pm

There is a fee associated with these classes.

For information click here

or call Visionbox Studio at 720-810-1641

To schedule an audition time: email info@visionbox.org, attention AIMEE

NOTE: Adults are welcome to participate in young conservatory classes as well, and high school students are welcome to participate in the evening classes. Visionbox Studio offers the unique opportunity for young and adult actors to work and train together.

Artistic Director, Jennifer McCray Rincón holds a BA in Theatre Studies from Yale University and an MFA in Directing from the Yale School of Drama. After many years in New York, Ms. Rincón came to the DCPA as the Head of Acting at the National Theatre Conservatory from 1991 through 2008. She founded Visionbox Studio in 2010. Over these decades of advanced actor training, Ms. Rincon has taught “The 5 Questions Work,” which develops actor technique through a methodical exploration of 5 imperative questions about text and character.