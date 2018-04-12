Based on the cult classic, John Waters film, Cry-Baby features a delightfully demented book from the writers of “Hairspray” and a rockabilly score from the co-founder of Fountains of Wayne and the executive producer of “The Daily Show.” It’s 1954. Everyone likes Ike, nobody likes communism and Wade “Cry-Baby” Walker is the coolest boy in Baltimore. He’s a bad boy with a good cause – truth, justice and the pursuit of rock and roll. Cry-Baby and the square rich girl, Allison, are star-crossed lovers at the center of this world. Fueled by hormones and the new rhythms of rock and roll, she turns her back on her squeaky-clean boyfriend, Baldwin, to become a “drape” (a Baltimore juvenile delinquent) and Cry-Baby’s moll. At the other end of the topsy-turvy moral meritocracy of 1954 America, Baldwin is the king of the squares and leads his close-harmony pals against the juvenile delinquents, who are ultimately arrested for arson, sending the drapes all off to prison. It’s Romeo and Juliet meets High School Hellcats.

Cry-Baby, The Musical

Music by David Javerbaum and Adam Schlesinger

Book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan

Lyrics by David Javerbaum

Based on the 1990 John Waters film of the same name

Presented by Equinox Theatre Company

Directed by Deb Flomberg-Rollins



WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, May 12th, 2018 from 12noon – 2pm

Must be over 18 to audition

CALLBACKS

Sunday, May 27th at 10am at the Bug Theatre

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

The Bug Theatre

3654 Navajo Street

Denver, CO 80211

PREPARE/BRING

Bring: Headshot and Resume and a List of all conflicts through August 18th

Prepare: 16-32 bars of a song similar in style to the show. An accompanist will be provided. Please no CDs or a cappella auditions

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID (small stipend)

No Equity roles are available

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION TIME CLICK HERE

REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Sunday afternoons from 12noon to 4pm and weeknight evenings from 7pm -10pm: split between The Bug Theatre and a room at the John Hand Theatre/Colorado Free University facility.

Performances: July 27th – August 18th, 2018

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Industry Night on Thursday, August 9th at 7:30pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE

The Bug Theatre

AUDITION QUESTIONS

Email: deb@equinoxtheatredenver.com

ROLES

Seeking: 3M, 6F plus ensemble

Wade ‘Cry-Baby’ Walker (M 20s) – The leader of the gang known as the ‘Drapes.’ A misunderstood teen who acts like a rebel but has a sensitive side. Vocal range top: Bb4. Vocal range bottom: B2

Allison Vernon-Williams (F 20s) – A pretty, fun and intelligent girl. She is a square but wants to be a Drape. Vocal range top: Gb5. Vocal range bottom: E3

Mrs. Cordelia Vernon-Williams (F 40s – 60s) – Allison’s protective Grandmother. She keeps many secrets from the other characters. Comedic timing a must. Vocal range top: Db5 Vocal range bottom: C3

Dupree W. Dupree (M 20s) – Wade ‘Cry Baby’ Walker’s best friend and fellow Drape. He is always energetic and positive. Vocal range top: B4. Vocal range bottom: B2

Baldwin Blandish (M 20s) – Allison’s boyfriend who is an enthusiastic square. He is the lead singer of a group called “the Whiffles” and has strong political opinions. Vocal range top: G4. Vocal range bottom: C3

Pepper Walker (F 20s) – Cry Baby’s tough sister. She is a drape and pregnant for the third time. Vocal range top: Eb5. Vocal range bottom: A3

Wanda Woodward (F 20s) – A Drape who just wants to be Jane Mansfield. There are many rumors circling about her, but she is really a sincere and ‘pure’ girl. E5. Vocal range bottom: A3

Mona “Hatchet-Face” Malnorowski (F 20s) – A Drape that many others fear. She always carries around a switchblade and is not to be messed with. Vocal range top: E5. Vocal range bottom: A3

Lenora Frigid (F 20s) – A square who desperately wants to be a Drape. She is in love with Cry Baby. Vocal range top: Gb5. Vocal range bottom: F#3

ALSO CASTING

Ensemble (M and F 20s – 30s) – Male and Female Ensemble to play a variety of roles, including The Wiffles (Baldwin’s Doo-Wop Group,) Judge Stone, Father O’Brien, The Town police, other drapes, squares and more.

