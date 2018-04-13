The Broadway musical, Hamilton will be coming to Denver to hold auditions ! ALL ETHNICITIES welcome. Auditions are

They would like to invite you and your students/colleagues/friends to submit. Please email your picture and resume to Casting@HamiltonMusical.com with DENVER AUDITIONS in the subject line to receive an appointment and audition details. Please note, submitting does not guarantee an appointment.

for the upcoming companies and future replacements in the BROADWAY, CHICAGO and TOURING productions of Hamilton.