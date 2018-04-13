Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(Auditions in Denver – Submit Resume by April 20th) – Broadway Tour of HAMILTON – Equity and Non-Equity Performers

The Broadway musical, Hamilton will be coming to Denver to hold auditions! ALL ETHNICITIES welcome. Auditions are for the upcoming companies and future replacements in the BROADWAY, CHICAGO and TOURING productions of Hamilton. They would like to invite you and your students/colleagues/friends to submit.

Please email your picture and resume to Casting@HamiltonMusical.com with DENVER AUDITIONS in the subject line to receive an appointment and audition details. Please note, submitting does not guarantee an appointment.

WHAT: Broadway’s HAMILTON will be coming to DENVER to hold auditions for Equity AND Non-Equity Performers by APPOINTMENT.
HOW: Please email your picture and resume to Casting@HamiltonMusical.com with DENVER AUDITIONS in the subject line to receive an appointment and audition details. Please submit by April 20, 2018.

SEEKING: Great singers/rappers for Hamilton.

If you can’t audition live but are interested in the show, follow instructions at HamiltonBroadway.com/auditions



