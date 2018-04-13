Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsApr13Fri2018all-day Bullets Over Broadway / Vintage ...Bullets Over Broadway / Vintage ...Apr 13 all-dayThis musical comedy hit is loaded with big laughs, colorful characters and the songs that made the ’20s roar! Based on the screenplay of the acclaimed 1994 film by Woody Allen and Douglas McGrath, this[...]all-day Chicago Long Form Improv Comedy ...Chicago Long Form Improv Comedy ...Apr 13 all-dayThe Parker Players Improv Theater Company Presents: Chicago Long Form Improv Comedy where one suggestion is used to create an entire show. Similar to the same shows you would see at iO, Second City and[...]all-day Glengarry Glen Ross / The Edge T...Glengarry Glen Ross / The Edge T...Apr 13 all-dayDavid Mamet’s classic, Glengarry Glen Ross is a Pulitzer Prize winning drama which shows parts of two days in the lives of four desperate Chicago real estate agents who are prepared to engage in any[...]all-day Passing Strange / Aurora Fox Art...Passing Strange / Aurora Fox Art...Apr 13 all-dayTony Award-winning Passing Strange is a fast-paced but moving rock musical about a young man’s journey of self-discovery through Europe. From a comfortable middle class Baptist upbringing, the young protagonist rejects the comforts of home[...]all-day The Velveteen Rabbit (Youth Perf...The Velveteen Rabbit (Youth Perf...Apr 13 all-dayThe story of a stuffed toy rabbit made real by a boy’s enduring love is brought to life on stage. No one is ever too old to love! The Velveteen Rabbit by Margery Williams Presented[...]