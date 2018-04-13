GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES:

Under the direction of the Box Office Manager, Box Office Representatives are responsible for providing support for all ticketing functions at the Lone Tree Arts Center. Position is responsible for processing ticket orders by phone, mail, and in-person, hitting sales goals while providing superior customer service, and assisting the Box Office Manager with other Box Office duties as assigned.

EXAMPLE OF DUTIES: (The following essential job functions and examples of duties are illustrative only and are not intended to be all inclusive. Duties may be modified, added or deleted at the discretion of the Supervisor or Executive Director):

Provide superior customer service in all interactions with the public, including assisting patrons with ticket inquiries and purchases by phone or in-person.

Assist Box Office Manager with various duties as assigned (e.g. building of events within the ticketing system, creation of ticketing reports, night of show supervision, etc.).

In conjunction with all other front of house staff, ensure an extraordinary patron experience from first point of contact through the end of an event.

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS:

Compensation: $13.15 per hour

Benefits: Wellness Rewards Program, Recreation Center Pass, and Employee Assistance Program.

Job Status: Part time (up to 20 hours per week, flexible scheduling) – non-exempt

QUALIFICATIONS

At least one year of box office experience with a combination of phone and walk-up sales strongly preferred.

Experience working with an integrated ticketing and customer service management software system, CRM data reporting and usage preferred. (Spektrix preferred, but AudienceView, Paciolan, Tessitura, and other ticketing software programs also acceptable.)

We require enthusiastic dedication to excellent customer service, a passion for performing arts a plus. All candidates must be able to work evenings and weekends.

TO APPLY

More information and applications can be found at the City’s website: www.cityoflonetree.com

Applicants must submit an application along with their resume.

Applications may be sent to City of Lone Tree, Attn: Human Resources, at 9220 Kimmer Drive, Suite 100, Lone Tree, Colorado 80124. You may also fax applications to us at 303-225-4949 or by email at artshiring@cityoflonetree.com (preferred).

This position is open until filled.