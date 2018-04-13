The Evergreen Chorale is seeking a co-director for our music theatre intensive for high school students. The dates of the program are June 4th – 15th , 2018 and it is held at Center Stage in Evergreen, which is approximately a 20-minute drive from Denver West.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

The Evergreen Chorale offers a two-week program for high school students to improve their singing, acting and stagecraft. It takes place from Monday – Friday , 9am – 3:30pm (until about 5pm on Fridays for the showcase). They generally have between 10-15 young people enrolled each summer.

In addition to the lead instructor, the staff for the high school intensive includes an assistant instructor as well as an accompanist and choreographer for part of each day. In the course of the two-week program, the group will prepare songs and scenes from the musical “Hairspray”, and on the final Friday afternoon will present a 30-35 minute showcase performance.

ADDITIONAL STAFF

In addition to working with the instructors and choreographer during each day, the kids enjoy workshops and presentations each day between 12:30 and 2pm. We invite a wide range of teaching artists to share their expertise, as well as a diverse mix of performers.

COMPENSATION

This is a PAID position.

TO APPLY