Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(Now Hiring) Co-Director for High School Music Theatre Intensive / Evergreen Chorale

Posted by Becky Toma on 13 Apr 2018 / 0 Comment


The Evergreen Chorale is seeking a co-director for our music theatre intensive for high school students. The dates of the program are June 4th – 15th, 2018 and it is held at Center Stage in Evergreen, which is approximately a 20-minute drive from Denver West.
ABOUT THE PROGRAM
The Evergreen Chorale offers a two-week program for high school students to improve their singing, acting and stagecraft. It takes place from MondayFriday, 9am – 3:30pm (until about 5pm on Fridays for the showcase). They generally have between 10-15 young people enrolled each summer.
In addition to the lead instructor, the staff for the high school intensive includes an assistant instructor as well as an accompanist and choreographer for part of each day. In the course of the two-week program, the group will prepare songs and scenes from the musical “Hairspray”, and on the final Friday afternoon will present a 30-35 minute showcase performance.
ADDITIONAL STAFF
In addition to working with the instructors and choreographer during each day, the kids enjoy workshops and presentations each day between 12:30 and 2pm. We invite a wide range of teaching artists to share their expertise, as well as a diverse mix of performers.
COMPENSATION
This is a PAID position.
TO APPLY
Interested candidates should contact Susan Kramer, Executive Director, by email at susan@evchorale.org or by phone at 303-335-5293 for more information.

Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado