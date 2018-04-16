The Stanley Hotel Tours Department has an opportunity for anyone looking for a creative way to hone their craft all summer long. The tours department focuses on sharing the historical history of FO Stanley as well as offering night time spirit tours. Each Tour is like a one-person show! Guides lead guests on 90-minute tours.

The Stanley Hotel has the opportunity to provide room and board for employees, making a summer is Estes Park easy and fun!

Click here to read about the tour.

Interested or questions?

Email StanleyTours@stanleyhotel.com

TOUR OFFICE

Lower Level of the Stanley Hotel

333 E. Wonderview Avenue

Estes Park, CO 80517

Phone: 970-577-4111