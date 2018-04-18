Meet other local female artists, but instead of TELLING us what kind of artist you are… SHOW us! Bring your dancing shoes, your monologues, your paintings or photographs, or even your guitar and have 1-2 minutes to highlight your work among community supporters and future collaborators.

What: Athena Project‘s Artists’ Night Out

Where: Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street – Annex Building, Denver, CO 80203

Date & Time: Thursday, May 17th, 2018 6:30pm-9pm

Website: http://www.athenaprojectarts. org/event/artists-night-out-2/

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Athena Project

Athena Project is a professional group of artists dedicated to supporting and expanding women’s artistic contributions to the Denver stage and the wider community. Athena envisions a world where women’s voices are powerfully expressed and recognized for artistic merit in the community. Athena Project’s mission is to empower women and strengthen the Denver community through developing and showcasing women and girls’ artistic contributions, while inviting new audiences into the creative process. Each Spring, Athena Project produces an Arts Festival that includes theatre, dance and music highlighting the contributions of women artists. In the Fall, we produce a Premiere Production which is selected from one of the plays workshopped during the Festival. Girls Create, is our summer intensive where we highlight various art forms in a week long camp culminating in a final performance to be shared with friends, family, and the public. This program empowers girls to lead and effect change in themselves and others through creative learning. Rounding out our annual events are Pop Up music, dance, fashion and theatre performances around the city as well as Visual Art Shows.