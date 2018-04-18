Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsApr18Wed2018all-day The Wizard of Oz (Youth Performa...The Wizard of Oz (Youth Performa...Apr 18 all-dayFollow the yellow brick road with CenterStage Theatre Company to a magical kingdom filled with munchkins, flying monkeys, witches, and the Wizard. The Wizard of Oz is a heartwarming tale of magic and fantasy, good[...]Apr19Thu2018all-day The Way Station / South Star – A...The Way Station / South Star – A...Apr 19 all-dayTWO ONE ACT PLAYS The Way Station is the story of three strangers from different places and times, each pulled out of their travels and dropped off at a mysterious way station. At this surreal[...]Apr20Fri2018all-day Enchanted Bookshop (Youth Perfor...Enchanted Bookshop (Youth Perfor...Apr 20 all-dayDuring the day, A Likely Story may look like any other used bookstore, but at night, it’s a place where magic happens. That’s when the characters inside the books come alive. Bring the family for[...]all-day The Lion King JR (Youth Performa...The Lion King JR (Youth Performa...Apr 20 all-dayJoin Simba, Nala, Rafiki, Timon, Scar, Pumbaa and friends as they go through the journey of The Circle of life. From welcoming Simba into the pride to the death of their king, and the greedy[...]all-day The Who’s Tommy / Denver Center ...The Who’s Tommy / Denver Center ...Apr 20 all-dayBased on The Who’s iconic 1969 rock concept album, Tommy is an exhilarating musical about the challenges of self-discovery and the resilience of the human spirit. When young Tommy retreats into a world of darkness[...]