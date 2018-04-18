Under the general supervision of the Technical Production Coordinator, this on-call position is responsible for performing the tasks required for the delivery of stage services in a full-service, multi-purpose arts center (PACE – Parker, Arts, Culture, Events).

The PACE Center is located at: 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, CO 80138.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS

Must be 18 years of age or older. One – two (1-2) years of experience in theater production or a closely related area required. Bachelor degree or college courses in theater production or related area preferred. Knowledge of, experience in and/or strong interest in arts and culture is preferred. Ability to assist in setting up events and exhibits. A combination of education and experience to provide for the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities may be considered. The ability to successfully complete a background check including but not limited to criminal history search and drug screen is required.

Must have current Colorado Driver’s License or the ability to obtain within 30 days of hire.

Ability to work flexible hours including mostly weekends, evenings, and holidays as workload demands and as assigned.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

For information on job functions and requirements please view the full job description available on the employment page of the Town of Parker website, www.parkeronline.org.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Work hours will vary and are typically evening and weekend hours.

An online application through the employment page of the Town of Parker’s website, www.parkeronline.org, is REQUIRED prior to the job posting deadline. We are unable to accept resumes and applications from third party employment sites such as Indeed.

Deadline to apply: April 30th, 2018

Please contact jobs@parkeronline.org regarding questions about this position. The Town of Parker is an Equal Opportunity employer.

COMPENSATION

$12 per hour