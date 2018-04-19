Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(April 30th & May 1st) 2018 – 2019 Season EQUITY Auditions / Theatreworks – Colorado Springs

THEATREWORKS 2018-2019 Season
Macbeth: First Rehearsal: 7/2/2018 Opening: 7/26/2018 Closing: 8/26/2018
Complete Works: First Rehearsal: 7/2/2018 Opening: 8/2/2018 Closing: 8/25/2018
A Raisin in the Sun: First Rehearsal: 8/28/2018 Opening: 9/27/2018 Closing: 10/21/2018
Lysistrata (Staged Reading): First Rehearsal: 10/16/2018 Opening: 10/25/2018 Closing: 10/28/2018
A Christmas Carol: First Rehearsal: 10/30/2018 Opening: 11/29/2018 Closing: 12/24/2018
Idris Goodwin Commissioned Original Work: First Rehearsal: 1/2/2019 Opening: 1/24/2019 Closing: 2/10/2019
Little Shop of Horrors: First Rehearsal: 4/2/2019 Opening: 4/25/2019 Closing: 5/19/2019

Equity Members and EMC (Equity Membership Candidates) Only!
Auditions are by appointment only.

COMPENSATION
THEATREWORKS operates under an SPT 5 Agreement with a $425.00 weekly minimum.
EMC members may also participate in this audition. Video audition submissions will also be accepted.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday, April 30th, 2018 from 9am – 5pm
Tuesday, May 1st from 9am – 5pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
The ENT Center for the Arts
5225 N. Nevada Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80918

PREPARE / BRING
Bring: Headshot and Resume
Prepare: Two contrasting monologues. Please include one classical monologue. Maximum combined time – 5 minutes.
NOTE: Auditions may be video recorded and forwarded to Guest Directors who may not be present. Actors may prepare an up-tempo vocal selection that would need to be done a cappella as an accompanist will not be provided.
Little Shop of Horrors will have an audition date early in 2019 and will be posted.

TO SIGNUP FOR AN AUDITION click here

EMAIL REGARDING AUDITIONS (and for video audition submissions – deadline May 2nd)
casting@theatreworkscs.org

THEATREWORKS Website

VENUE for Performances
Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theatre
The ENT Center for the Arts
5225 N. Nevada Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Venue phone: 719-255-3232


