THEATREWORKS 2018-2019 Season

Macbeth: First Rehearsal: 7/2/2018 Opening: 7/26/2018 Closing: 8/26/2018

Complete Works: First Rehearsal: 7/2/2018 Opening: 8/2/2018 Closing: 8/25/2018

A Raisin in the Sun: First Rehearsal: 8/28/2018 Opening: 9/27/2018 Closing: 10/21/2018

Lysistrata (Staged Reading): First Rehearsal: 10/16/2018 Opening: 10/25/2018 Closing: 10/28/2018

A Christmas Carol: First Rehearsal: 10/30/2018 Opening: 11/29/2018 Closing: 12/24/2018

Idris Goodwin Commissioned Original Work: First Rehearsal: 1/2/2019 Opening: 1/24/2019 Closing: 2/10/2019

Little Shop of Horrors: First Rehearsal: 4/2/2019 Opening: 4/25/2019 Closing: 5/19/2019

Equity Members and EMC (Equity Membership Candidates) Only!

Auditions are by appointment only.

COMPENSATION

THEATREWORKS operates under an SPT 5 Agreement with a $425.00 weekly minimum.

EMC members may also participate in this audition. Video audition submissions will also be accepted.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, April 30th, 2018 from 9am – 5pm

Tuesday, May 1st from 9am – 5pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

The ENT Center for the Arts

5225 N. Nevada Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

PREPARE / BRING

Bring: Headshot and Resume

Prepare: Two contrasting monologues. Please include one classical monologue. Maximum combined time – 5 minutes.

NOTE: Auditions may be video recorded and forwarded to Guest Directors who may not be present. Actors may prepare an up-tempo vocal selection that would need to be done a cappella as an accompanist will not be provided.

Little Shop of Horrors will have an audition date early in 2019 and will be posted.

TO SIGNUP FOR AN AUDITION click here

EMAIL REGARDING AUDITIONS (and for video audition submissions – deadline May 2nd)

casting@theatreworkscs.org

THEATREWORKS Website

VENUE for Performances

Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theatre

Venue phone: 719-255-3232