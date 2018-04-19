Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



FREE Youth/Adult Theatre Workshop / The Five Points Theatre Club – (Sat., May 12th Only!)

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Apr 2018 / 0 Comment


ACTING OUT! is our family-friendly theatre workshop, recommended for students age 8 through adult. All ages are welcome to this event, but theatre exercises including character development, memorization, and improvisation may be best suited for our older students. Presented by The Five Points Theatre Club.

WHEN
Saturday, May 12th, 2018 from 12:30pm – 2pm

WHERE
Mercury Cafe
2199 California Street
Denver, CO 80205

COST
FREE!

Website for community classes with The Five Points Theatre Club

More information: 720-449-6337


