ACTING OUT! is our family-friendly theatre workshop, recommended for students age 8 through adult. All ages are welcome to this event, but theatre exercises including character development, memorization, and improvisation may be best suited for our older students. Presented by The Five Points Theatre Club.

WHEN

Saturday, May 12th, 2018 from 12:30pm – 2pm

WHERE

Mercury Cafe

2199 California Street

Denver, CO 80205

COST

FREE!

Website for community classes with The Five Points Theatre Club

More information: 720-449-6337