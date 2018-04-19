ACTING OUT JR! is designed for our younger students, age 7 years and under. Students and parents can expect a variety of movement-centric activities and story-telling games, packed into a shorter class time. Presented by The Five Points Theatre Club.

WHEN

Saturday, May 12th, 2018 from 11am – 12:15pm

WHERE

Mercury Cafe

2199 California Street

Denver, CO 80205

COST

FREE!

Website for community classes with The Five Points Theatre Club

More information: 720-449-6337