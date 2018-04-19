Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Acting Out JR! / FREE Theatre Workshop for 7 years old and under / The Five Points Theatre Club (one day only – Sat., May 12th!)

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Apr 2018 / 0 Comment


ACTING OUT JR! is designed for our younger students, age 7 years and under. Students and parents can expect a variety of movement-centric activities and story-telling games, packed into a shorter class time. Presented by The Five Points Theatre Club.

WHEN
Saturday, May 12th, 2018 from 11am – 12:15pm

WHERE
Mercury Cafe
2199 California Street
Denver, CO 80205

COST
FREE!

Website for community classes with The Five Points Theatre Club

More information: 720-449-6337


