Upcoming EventsApr21Sat2018all-day Improv Survivor! / The Parker Pl...Improv Survivor! / The Parker Pl...Apr 21 all-dayThe Parker Players Improv Theater Company Presents: Improv Survivor! The show where 8 improvisers compete for your laughs and applause performing improv comedy games in the style of “Whose Line is it Anyway?” Game by[...]Apr26Thu2018all-day Amadeus / TheatreWorksAmadeus / TheatreWorksApr 26 all-dayThe story of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is told through the eyes of Antonio Salieri, a contemporary of Amadeus. His jealousy of the young composer’s talent and skill leads him to drastic measures to remove his[...]all-day Man of La Mancha / Candlelight D...Man of La Mancha / Candlelight D...Apr 26 all-dayOne of the most heralded musicals of all time. Man of La Mancha is a glorious affirmation of the unyielding resilience of the human spirit that will leave you breathless. Man of La Mancha enters[...]Apr27Fri2018all-day Bye Bye Birdie (Youth Performanc...Bye Bye Birdie (Youth Performanc...Apr 27 all-dayTeen heartthrob Conrad Birdie has been drafted, so he chooses All-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss. The Venue Theatre Company strives to give young people the best theater education possible. Bye[...]all-day Fully Committed / The Fine Arts ...Fully Committed / The Fine Arts ...Apr 27 all-dayThis devastatingly funny one act follows a day in the life of Sam Peliczowski, an out-of-work actor who mans the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan’s number one restaurant. Coercion, threats, bribes, and histrionics – a[...]