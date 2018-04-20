CURRENTLY SEARCHING FOR YOUNG ACTORS FOR THE NEW NETFLIX PRODUCTION, “CENTRAL PARK FIVE.”

This is the story of the men known as Central Park Five. In their journey, we witness five innocent young men of color who were met with injustice at every turn – from coerced confessions to unjust incarceration to public calls for their execution by the man who would go on to be the President of the United States. Based on the true story that gripped New York and the world, the series will be a five-episode limited, scripted series that exposes the breakdown of our criminal justice system at every phase of the notorious Central Park Five case. Each part will focus on one of the five teenagers from Harlem — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise — wrongly convicted of attacking /assaulting Trisha Meili in Central Park. The series will span from the spring of 1989, when each were first questioned about the incident, to 2014 when they were exonerated and a settlement was reached with the city of New York.



DIRECTED BY AVA DUVERNAY

PRODUCED BY AVA DUVERNAY, JANE ROSENTHAL, BERRY WELSH, JONATHAN KING, AND OPRAH WINFREY

SEEKING ACTORS TO PLAY THE ROLES OF:

[ANTRON “TRON” MCCRAY] MALE, 15 years old. African American. Small in stature and wiry, 4’11” tall, approx 90 pounds. Described as somewhat timid and non-aggressive, the type of teen who does his chores and is home by curfew.

[KEVIN RICHARDSON] MALE, 14 years old. African-American. Baby-faced with a chunky, athletic build. A polite teen with interests in music and jazz.

[KOREY WISE] MALE, 16 years old. African-American. 5’2″, a tender but tough ease to him.

[YUSEF SALAAM] MALE, 15 years old. African-American. Nerdy and cool. An A.P. (advanced placement) student, strikingly tall and beanpole thin, 6’3″ tall.

[RAYMOND SANTANA] MALE, 14 years old. Mixed ethnicity of Puerto Rican and African American. Described as having an open quality in personality of humor and play.

ACTORS OR PARENTS OF ACTORS WHO FEEL THEY MEET THE ABOVE CASTING DESCRIPTIONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO SUBMIT THEMSELVES REGARDLESS OF THEIR PROFESSIONAL CREDITS/EXPERIENCE. We are committed to diverse, inclusive casting. For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to disability, race, age, color, national origin, ethnic origin or any other basis prohibited by law unless otherwise specifically indicated.

IF INTERESTED AND AVAILABLE PLEASE SEND THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION TO: Centralparkfivecasting@gmail.com

INCLUDE: Picture / Resume / City and State of Residence / Contact Information. Scanned photographs are acceptable if you do not have a professional headshot. MUST BE AVAILABLE FOR PRODUCTION STARTING IN JULY 2018.

Pictures and resumes must be received by April 30th, 2018.

