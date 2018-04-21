A Chorus Line is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition. Exploring the inner lives and poignant ambitions of professional Broadway gypsies, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include: “What I Did for Love, “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror,” and “I Hope I Get It.” A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line was instantly recognized as a classic.

A Chorus Line

by James Kirkwood, Jr. and Nicholas Dante

Composer – Marvin Hamlisch

Lyricist – Edward Kleban

Presented by CenterStage Theatre Company

Directed by Shelly Cox-Robie

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS (must sign up for an audition slot)

Friday and Saturday, May 11th and 12th, 2018

On Friday, from 5:30 – 8pm

On Saturday, from 11am – 5pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS (rehearsals are also held at this location)

CenterStage Studios at Koko Plaza

901 Front Street

Lower Level

Louisville, CO 80027

CALLBACKS

Sunday, May 13th

PREPARE / BRING

Bring: Headshot (does not have to be a professional photo) and Resume (theater and dance experience/training)

Bring: List of all potential conflicts through July 29th

Prepare: approximately 32 bars of a musical theater song in the style of the show. Please do NOT sing a song from the show. Bring sheet music with your cut clearly marked; an accompanist will be provided. Please bring $10 cash to cover the cost of this accompanist. An MP3 track (with accompaniment only) is also acceptable (though not preferred), provided it is edited and cued correctly.

Please – NO a cappella auditions.

PERFORMANCES

July 20th – July 29th, 2018

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

VENUE – Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO 80302

ROLES

Open to actors ages 15-20. Looking for an extremely diverse cast – dancers/actors of all types and ethnicities are encouraged to audition. All roles will be double cast to the extent that they can be.

See audition signup for description of roles.

FEE TO PARTICIPATE

If cast, tuition fee of $450 and costume fee of $50 apply.

(A limited number of need-based scholarships are available)

