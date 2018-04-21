Westminster Public Schools seeks a Theatre Arts Teacher. For more information or to apply, please visit the district website at https://www. westminsterpublicschools.org or contact HR at 303-428-3511.

Salary starts at $42,859 per year, and MA degree starts at $54,110 per year.

This is a teaching position.

Will be accepting applications until the position is filled.

Posted 4-21-28

Contact email: hrapplication@westminsterpublicschools.org

Human Resources Department/phone inquiries: 303-428-3511

Westminster High School

6933 Raleigh Street

Westminster, CO 80030

Website for Westminster High School