The Department of Theatre at the University of Denver is seeking a Costume Shop Supervisor.

Position Summary

The Costume Shop Supervisor performs duties under the direction and supervision of the Chair of the Department of Theatre. This is a part-time, benefited position which serves as the manager of Theatre Costume Shop, supervises all aspects of costume shop build process, and supervises a number of student employees.

This is a part-time position, four days per week.

The expected start date for this position is August 2018.

Essential Functions

Manage all Department of Theatre costume shop operations.

Supervise organization, scheduling, and construction each productions costume build process.

Teach/mentor students in all build techniques required for each production.

Supervision of care, maintenance, and storage of finished items.

Manage costume budget including purchasing card procedures and related paperwork.

Supervise, mentor, schedule, track, and evaluate student work hours and assignments.

Attend weekly production meetings each quarter as needed/requested.

Attend/assist in supervision of all technical and dress rehearsals.

Attend/assist in supervision of each productions strike.

Organize and maintain shop equipment, materials, and inventory.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Language skills: 1. Ability to communicate both verbally and in writing. 2. The ability to present information effectively and respond to inquiries from the university and community constituents. 3. The ability to respond appropriately to conflict and complaints and to direct student concerns to appropriate individuals.

Mathematical skills: 1. The ability to comfortable use basic math skills in a variety of tasks.

Reasoning ability: 1. Must have the ability to use common sense and to multi-task priorities.

Other skills & abilities: 1. Ability to be adaptable and flexible and to develop and maintain good working relationships with a wide range of personality types. 2. Solid computer and organizational skills. 3. Ability to successfully teach/mentor undergraduate students in all areas of costume production process.

Physical demands: Ability to perform duties in a workshop environment (standing for extended periods, sitting, walking, climbing ladders and reaching). Minor lifting up to 40 lbs.

Must have excellent costume construction skills/leadership and will serve as primary cutter/draper for productions on a regular basis.

Other duties as assigned by Chair, in consultation with faculty Costume Designer and faculty Production Manager.

Required Qualifications

BA/BFA degree with emphasis in theatre (management/design/production).

3 years of experience in a professional costume shop, including experience with wardrobe, stitcher, draper, and management.

Preferred Qualifications

MFA degree with emphasis in theatre (management/design/production) or comparable professional experience.

5 years as manager of professional or academic costume shop.

5 years of professional or academic design experience.

Application Deadline

For best consideration, please submit your application materials by 4:00 p.m. (MST) Monday, May 14, 2018.



Special Instructions

Candidates must apply online (click here) www.du.edu/jobs to be considered. Only applications submitted online will be accepted. Once within the job description online, please scroll to the bottom of the page to apply.

The University of Denver’s Theatre Department is a dynamic, growing department dedicated to comprehensive undergraduate theatre training via a program of study (BA in Theatre) defined by its commitment to breadth of understanding, hands-on experience, and demonstrated excellence in Acting, Directing, Design, Playwriting, Dramaturgy, History, Literature, and Management (www.du.edu/theatre).