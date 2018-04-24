Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsApr26Thu2018all-day Amadeus / TheatreWorksAmadeus / TheatreWorksApr 26 all-dayThe story of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is told through the eyes of Antonio Salieri, a contemporary of Amadeus. His jealousy of the young composer’s talent and skill leads him to drastic measures to remove his[...]all-day Man of La Mancha / Candlelight D...Man of La Mancha / Candlelight D...Apr 26 all-dayOne of the most heralded musicals of all time. Man of La Mancha is a glorious affirmation of the unyielding resilience of the human spirit that will leave you breathless. Man of La Mancha enters[...]all-day The Omelette – Student One-Act P...The Omelette – Student One-Act P...Apr 26 all-dayThe Omelette is a one-act mortality play inspired by “The Egg” (a short story by Andy Weir, author of “The Martian”). It is inspiring, intriguing and original. Written and Directed by Colorado College senior, Connor[...]Apr27Fri2018all-day Annie (Youth Performance) / Colo...Annie (Youth Performance) / Colo...Apr 27 all-dayLittle orphan Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie escapes to the wondrous world[...]all-day Bye Bye Birdie (Youth Performanc...Bye Bye Birdie (Youth Performanc...Apr 27 all-dayTeen heartthrob Conrad Birdie has been drafted, so he chooses All-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss. The Venue Theatre Company strives to give young people the best theater education possible. Bye[...]