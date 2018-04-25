Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(May 7th) Shakespeare in Love / Colorado Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

Posted by Becky Toma on 25 Apr 2018 / 0 Comment


SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
by Tom Stoppard, Mark Norman, and Lee Hall

THE PLOT
Young Will Shakespeare has writer’s block… the deadline for his new play is fast approaching but he’s in desperate need of inspiration. That is, until he finds his muse – Viola. This beautiful young woman is Will’s greatest admirer and will stop at nothing (including breaking the law) to appear in his next play. Against a bustling background of mistaken identity, ruthless scheming and backstage theatrics, Will’s love for Viola quickly blossoms and inspires him to write his greatest masterpiece.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday, May 7th, 2018 from 6 – 10pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Colorado Fine Arts Center at Colorado College
30 W. Dale Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903

ROLES
Seeking an ensemble of 21 actors, male and female, aged 20-80. All of the roles need a combination of the following skills: ability to sing/harmonize, play multiple characters, great comedic timing, facility with Shakespearean language, physical agility, musical instrument playing.

PREPARE / BRING
Prepare: Actors should be prepare a Shakespearean monologue and be prepared to read sides.
Bring: Headshot and Resume

COMPENSATION
These are PAID roles

TO SCHEDULE AN AUDITION APPOINTMENT
Please contact Nathan Halvorson at nhalvorson@coloradocollege.edu


Link to audition information

 


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado