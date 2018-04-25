SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

by Tom Stoppard, Mark Norman, and Lee Hall

THE PLOT

Young Will Shakespeare has writer’s block… the deadline for his new play is fast approaching but he’s in desperate need of inspiration. That is, until he finds his muse – Viola. This beautiful young woman is Will’s greatest admirer and will stop at nothing (including breaking the law) to appear in his next play. Against a bustling background of mistaken identity, ruthless scheming and backstage theatrics, Will’s love for Viola quickly blossoms and inspires him to write his greatest masterpiece.



WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, May 7th, 2018 from 6 – 10pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Colorado Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

30 W. Dale Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

ROLES

Seeking an ensemble of 21 actors, male and female, aged 20-80. All of the roles need a combination of the following skills: ability to sing/harmonize, play multiple characters, great comedic timing, facility with Shakespearean language, physical agility, musical instrument playing.

PREPARE / BRING

Prepare: Actors should be prepare a Shakespearean monologue and be prepared to read sides.

Bring: Headshot and Resume

COMPENSATION

These are PAID roles

TO SCHEDULE AN AUDITION APPOINTMENT

Please contact Nathan Halvorson at nhalvorson@coloradocollege.edu



Link to audition information