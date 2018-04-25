

In The Trenches is a new musical from the pen of Graham and Kristina Fuller. Directed by Emily Briggs, it explores the unique joys, hilarity and craziness involved with parenting young children through a lens of vignettes, raps and raunch.

19K Productions is casting for a WORKSHOP of this musical which will play Thursday, June 14th and Saturday, June 16th at 7pm (with the possibility of an additional performance on the Friday, June 15th) at Still Cellars Distillery and Arthouse located at 1115 Colorado Avenue, Longmont, CO 80501.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, April 30th, 2018 from noon – 2pm

(OR by appointment)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

4046 Arezzo Drive

Longmont, CO 80503

COMPENSATION

This is a NON-paid role, however a travel stipend will be provided.

Union members are not being considered.

PREPARE / BRING

Headshot and Resume (if not previously provided by email)

30-60 seconds of a contemporary music theater piece, preferably showing comedic range and/or patter/rap

Phone for more info: 303-807-0237

ROLE

Seeking 1 versatile male singer/actor: tenor, ages 18-40 with comedic timing and ability to patter/rap.

VIDEO AUDITIONS

Video submissions will be accepted. To submit, please e-mail 19kproductions@gmail.com with a headshot and resume.