(April 30th) In The Trenches: A Parenting Musical / 19k Productions, LLC

Posted by Becky Toma on 25 Apr 2018 / 0 Comment


In The Trenches is a new musical from the pen of Graham and Kristina Fuller. Directed by Emily Briggs, it explores the unique joys, hilarity and craziness involved with parenting young children through a lens of vignettes, raps and raunch.

19K Productions is casting for a WORKSHOP of this musical which will play Thursday, June 14th and Saturday, June 16th at 7pm (with the possibility of an additional performance on the Friday, June 15th) at Still Cellars Distillery and Arthouse located at 1115 Colorado Avenue, Longmont, CO 80501.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday, April 30th, 2018 from noon – 2pm
(OR by appointment)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
4046 Arezzo Drive
Longmont, CO 80503

COMPENSATION
This is a NON-paid role, however a travel stipend will be provided.
Union members are not being considered.

PREPARE / BRING
Headshot and Resume (if not previously provided by email)
30-60 seconds of a contemporary music theater piece, preferably showing comedic range and/or patter/rap

Phone for more info: 303-807-0237

ROLE
Seeking 1 versatile male singer/actor: tenor, ages 18-40 with comedic timing and ability to patter/rap.

VIDEO AUDITIONS
Video submissions will be accepted. To submit, please e-mail 19kproductions@gmail.com with a headshot and resume.

 


