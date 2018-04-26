Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(May 21st) Jesus – A Life / Earth Sky Productions

Posted by Becky Toma on 26 Apr 2018 / 0 Comment


Come be a part of a new musical, Jesus – A Life, which will be done in concert. Meaning, the entire piece will be performed, but without sets and props and costumes etc…
This will be like a concert reading of the entire piece.

Jesus – A Life
A New Musical by Mitch Samu
Presented by Earth Sky Productions

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday, May 21st from 5 – 8pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS (same venue for performances)
Columbine United Church
6375 S. Platte Canyon Road
Littleton, CO 80123

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION TIME
Email: yolosfa@gmail.com
Auditions will be conducted in 5 minute slots

ROLES
Singers encouraged to audition. Needed people of all shapes, sizes and ages (adults and children).
There are some lead roles which Mitch will determine after auditions.

PREPARE/BRING
Pick 2 music selections from this link and be ready to sing them.
Bring: Headshot and Resume

COMPENSATION
Roles are NON-paid

REHEARSALS (you will need to do some rehearsing on your own time)
Saturday, June 30th               10am – 1pm   FIRST REHEARSAL
Monday, July 16th                  6:30 – 9pm
Sunday, August 19th              Noon – 3pm
Monday, September 10th      6:30 – 10pm

PERFORMANCES/CONCERT WEEK
Sunday, September 16th                  Noon-3pm
Monday, September 17th                 6-9pm
Tuesday, September 18th                 6-9pm
Wednesday, September 19th           OFF
Thursday, September 20th              DRESS REHEARSAL 6-10PM
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21st, 2018            6:30pm CALL FOR A 7:30pm CONCERT
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd              6:30pm CALL FOR A 7:30pm CONCERT

More Information and Audition Info Click Here

 


