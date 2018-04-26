Come be a part of a new musical, Jesus – A Life, which will be done in concert. Meaning, the entire piece will be performed, but without sets and props and costumes etc…

This will be like a concert reading of the entire piece.

Jesus – A Life

A New Musical by Mitch Samu

Presented by Earth Sky Productions

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, May 21st from 5 – 8pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS (same venue for performances)

Columbine United Church

6375 S. Platte Canyon Road

Littleton, CO 80123

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION TIME

Email: yolosfa@gmail.com

Auditions will be conducted in 5 minute slots

ROLES

Singers encouraged to audition. Needed people of all shapes, sizes and ages (adults and children).

There are some lead roles which Mitch will determine after auditions.

PREPARE/BRING

Pick 2 music selections from this link and be ready to sing them.

Bring: Headshot and Resume

COMPENSATION

Roles are NON-paid

REHEARSALS (you will need to do some rehearsing on your own time)

Saturday, June 30th 10am – 1pm FIRST REHEARSAL

Monday, July 16th 6:30 – 9pm

Sunday, August 19th Noon – 3pm

Monday, September 10th 6:30 – 10pm

PERFORMANCES/CONCERT WEEK

Sunday, September 16th Noon-3pm

Monday, September 17th 6-9pm

Tuesday, September 18th 6-9pm

Wednesday, September 19th OFF

Thursday, September 20th DRESS REHEARSAL 6-10PM

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21st, 2018 6:30pm CALL FOR A 7:30pm CONCERT

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd 6:30pm CALL FOR A 7:30pm CONCERT

