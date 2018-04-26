AUDITIONS FOR THE 2018-2019 THEATRE SEASON AT BAS BLEU THEATRE COMPANY.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, April 28th from 10am – 2pm

Sunday, April 29th from 6 – 8pm

(If unable to attend please contact Bas Bleu to make special arrangements)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Bas Bleu Theatre

401 Pine Street

Fort Collins, CO 80524

CALLBACKS

Tuesday, May 1st at 6pm

COMPENSATION

Non-PAID roles

BRING/PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume (if available)

Prepare: 2-3 minute monologue

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Call: 970-498-8949 or email boxoffice@basbleu.org to reserve a 5-minute audition time slot.

SEASON – ROLES – DETAILED DESCRIPTIONS AVAILABLE at: https://www.basbleu.org/mainstage-auditions/



Mr. Perfect written and directed by William Missouri Downs. Run Dates: Sept 6th – Sept 30th, 2018

DESCRIPTION: Mr. Perfect is a romantic comedy about a quirky flight attendant and romance novel junkie who sets out on a personal search to find the meaning of life by connecting the random chance events that make up existence.

ROLES – 2 men and 2 women

Hans Christian Andersen’s The Flea and the Professor by Jordan Harrison, directed by Jeffrey Bigger. Run Dates: December 1st – December 23rd, 2018

DESCRIPTION: A young professor loses just about everything in the world – everything, that is, except for the flea who lives in his vest. Starting over again, the professor and the flea become the best of friends, start a circus act, and set off to tour the world. Together they must overcome shipwrecks, cannibals, and tickling.

ROLES – 4 men 3 women

General Note – This is a musical and all characters sing. There are not specific vocal ranges for the characters. All songs are written in a very mid-range for the voice.

The Waverly Gallery by Kenneth Lonergan and directed by Laura Jones. Run Dates: January 31st – February 24th, 2019

DESCRIPTION: Gladys, the elderly matriarch of the Green family, has run an art gallery in a small Greenwich Village hotel for many years. The management wants to replace her less-than-thriving gallery with a coffee shop. Always irascible but now increasingly erratic, Gladys is a cause of concern to her daughter, her son-in-law, and her grandson, from whose point of view this poignant memory play is told. A wacky and heartrending look at the effect of senility on a family, The Waverly Gallery was a success at New York’s Promenade Theatre.

ROLES – 3 men 2 women

Red by John Logan and directed by Wesley Longacre. Run Dates: March 21st – April 14th, 2019

DESCRIPTION: Master abstract expressionist Mark Rothko has just landed the biggest commission in the history of modern art, a series of murals for New York’s famed Four Seasons Restaurant. In the two fascinating years that follow, Rothko works feverishly with his young assistant, Ken, in his studio on the Bowery. But as the work progresses, Rothko faces the agonizing possibility that his crowning achievement could also become his undoing. Raw and provocative, RED is a searing portrait of an artist’s ambition and vulnerability as he tries to create a definitive work for an extraordinary setting.

ROLES – 2 men

Harvey by Mary Chase and directed by Morris Burns. Run Dates: May 18th – June 9th, 2019

DESCRIPTION: Elwood P. Dowd insists on including his friend Harvey in all of his sister Veta’s social gatherings. Trouble is, Harvey is an imaginary six-and-a half-foot-tall rabbit. To avoid future embarrassment for her family—and especially for her daughter, Myrtle Mae—Veta decides to have Elwood committed to a sanitarium. At the sanitarium, a frantic Veta explains to the staff that her years of living with Elwood’s hallucination have caused her to see Harvey also, and so the doctors mistakenly commit her instead of her mild-mannered brother. The truth comes out, however; Veta is freed, and the search is on for Elwood, who eventually arrives at the sanitarium of his own volition, looking for Harvey. But it seems that Elwood and his invisible companion have had a strange influence on more than one of the doctors. Only at the end does Veta realize that maybe Harvey isn’t so bad after all.

ROLES – 5 men 7 women



PLEASE NOTE: Rehearsals for all Bas Bleu shows begin five to six weeks in advance of opening night and typically run Mondays thru Fridays from 7:00 p.m. till 10:00 p.m.

Questions?: Call 970-498-8949

BAS BLEU THEATRE COMPANY website