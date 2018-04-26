AEA (Actor’s Equity Association) General Auditions for Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company’s 2018 – 2019 Season

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, May 14th, 2018 from 5 – 8pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

BETC East

10835 Dover Street, Suite 200

Westminster, CO 80021

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume

Prepare: 2 contrasting monologues totaling no more than 4 minutes

GENERAL SHOW INFORMATION FOR THE 2018-19 SEASON

Pride and Prejudice by Kate Hamill Rehearsal begins 8/14 Tech September 8/9 Runs 9/15 -10/7

The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe Rehearsal begins 9/25 Tech October 20/21 Runs 10/27-11/11

Miss Bennet by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon Rehearsal begins 11/6 Tech December 1/2 12/8-12/24, 2018

The Rembrandt by Jessica Dickey Rehearsal begins 1/8 Tech February 2/3 Runs 2/9-3/3, 2019

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time Adapted by Simon Stephens from the book by Mark Haddon Rehearsal begins 3/26 Tech April 20/21 Runs 4/27-5/19, 2019

AUDITION INFORMATION

Appointments: Please email casting@betc.org with your availability between 5-8pm on May 14th.

You will be contacted with a specific slot.

Auditions will be held at BETC East, 10835 Dover Street, Suite 200, Westminster, CO 80021

Contract: AEA Special Appearance, $383/wk

Personnel: Stephen Weitz, Producing Artistic Director An Equity Monitor will not be provided. The producer will run all aspects of this audition. Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company does not believe in discrimination based on color, race, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, disabilities, gender, or otherwise. All performers, including those of color, seniors, women, and performers with disabilities, are encouraged to audition and will be given full consideration.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2pm

at The Dairy Arts Center at 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO 80302

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company website