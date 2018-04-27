Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsApr27Fri2018all-day Annie (Youth Performance) / Colo...Annie (Youth Performance) / Colo...Apr 27 all-dayLittle orphan Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie escapes to the wondrous world[...]all-day Bye Bye Birdie (Youth Performanc...Bye Bye Birdie (Youth Performanc...Apr 27 all-dayTeen heartthrob Conrad Birdie has been drafted, so he chooses All-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss. The Venue Theatre Company strives to give young people the best theater education possible. Bye[...]all-day Fully Committed / The Fine Arts ...Fully Committed / The Fine Arts ...Apr 27 all-dayThis devastatingly funny one act follows a day in the life of Sam Peliczowski, an out-of-work actor who mans the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan’s number one restaurant. Coercion, threats, bribes, and histrionics – a[...]Apr28Sat2018all-day Journeys / Theatre Esprit AsiaJourneys / Theatre Esprit AsiaApr 28 all-dayJourneys – two powerful award-winning one acts, directed by Maria Cheng. Spirit & Sworded Treks, hailed by the NY Times as “exquisitely crafted…wickedly funny” is a tale of how to maintain a spiritual path, written[...]May3Thu2018all-day The North Plan / Springs Ensembl...The North Plan / Springs Ensembl...May 3 all-dayAfter a ruthless faction seizes power in Washington, Carlton Berg, a bureaucrat for the State Department, runs off with the new regime’s top secret enemies list. Unfortunately for Carlton, the chase has come to an[...]