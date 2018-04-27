Hats Off to Broadway Summer Camp, presented by CYT Front Range (Christian Youth Theatre), is designed for young performers who have their sights set on the Broadway stage. During the camp, students will have a fun time exploring some of the most famous award-winning musicals that have graced the Great White Way! Hats Off to Broadway Summer Camp will showcase selections from such popular musicals as: “The Sound of Music,” “Les Miserables,” “Wicked,” and more.

More information about the camp can be found at https://www.cytfrontrange.org/camps/

CYT camps are designed to create a hands-on theater experience and are focused on building performance skills, self-confidence, and teamwork.

CAMP DATES

June 18th – June 22nd, 2018

Times:

Monday (6/18) thru Friday (6/22)

Age 5-7: 9am – 1pm (Cost $200)

Age 8-18: 9am – 3pm (Cost $300)

WHERE IS THE CAMP

Waterstone Community Church

5890 S. Alkire Street

Littleton, CO 80127

Information Phone: 720-316-8466

CYT Front Range website