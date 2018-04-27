For those interested in becoming a STAR, CYT Front Range (Christian Youth Theatre) is offering a CYT Tween Idol Summer Camp. Students will perform songs by some of the most famous music idols in history! Participants will sing such classic songs as: “Jailhouse Rock” and “Thriller” and learn how artists like Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson impacted music forever. And it wouldn’t be an idol class without singing songs by Miley Cyrus and Ms. tween idol herself, Taylor Swift!

For more information about camp and to register visit: https://www.cytfrontrange.org/camps/

CYT camps are designed to create a hands-on theater experience and are focused on building performance skills, self-confidence, and teamwork.

WHEN IS CAMP

July 9th – July 13th, 2018

Times:

Monday (7/9) thru Friday (7/13)

Ages 5-7: 9am -1pm (Cost $200)

Ages 8-18: 9am -3pm (Cost $300)

WHERE IS THE CAMP

Jubilee Fellowship Church

9830 Lone Tree Parkway

Lone Tree, CO 80124

Information Phone: 720-316-8466

CYT Front Range website