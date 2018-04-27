Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



CYT Tween Idol Summer Camp for Youth / CYT Front Range – (July 9th – 13th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 27 Apr 2018 / 0 Comment


For those interested in becoming a STAR, CYT Front Range (Christian Youth Theatre) is offering a CYT Tween Idol Summer Camp.  Students will perform songs by some of the most famous music idols in history! Participants will sing such classic songs as: “Jailhouse Rock” and “Thriller” and learn how artists like Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson impacted music forever. And it wouldn’t be an idol class without singing songs by Miley Cyrus and Ms. tween idol herself, Taylor Swift!

For more information about camp and to register visit: https://www.cytfrontrange.org/camps/
CYT camps are designed to create a hands-on theater experience and are focused on building performance skills, self-confidence, and teamwork.

WHEN IS CAMP
July 9th – July 13th, 2018
Times:
Monday (7/9) thru Friday (7/13)
Ages 5-7: 9am -1pm (Cost $200)
Ages 8-18: 9am -3pm (Cost $300)

WHERE IS THE CAMP
Jubilee Fellowship Church
9830 Lone Tree Parkway
Lone Tree, CO 80124

Information Phone: 720-316-8466

CYT Front Range website


