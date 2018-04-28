Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(May 21st) My Name is Asher Lev / Cherry Creek Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 28 Apr 2018 / 0 Comment


Cherry Creek Theatre announces auditions for My Name is Asher Lev. Torn between his Hasidic upbringing and the need to fulfill his artistic promise, Asher Lev is caught between two worlds. Relationships with his parents, community and mentor are all on the line as the prodigy realizes he must make a difficult choice between art and faith. This adaptation of Chaim Potok’s stirring novel presents a heartbreaking and triumphant vision of identity and what it means to be an artist.

My Name is Asher Lev
by Aaron Posner, based on the book by Chaim Potok
Presented by Cherry Creek Theatre
Directed by Bernie Cardell
Artistic Producer – Susie Snodgrass

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday, May 21st, 2018 from 6 – 9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Mizel Arts and Culture Center (MACC)
in the Pluss Theatre
350 S. Dahlia Street
Denver, CO 80246

COMPENSATION
AEA (Actors Equity Association) Special Appearance, $250/week
A monitor will be provided.

REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals begin on October 1st
Tech on October 13th
Performances: October 18th – November 11th, 2018
Times: Thursdays at 7pm, Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2pm, plus: Sundays, Nov. 4th and 11th at 7pm
VENUE for performances: Mizel Arts and Culture Center (MACC) at 350 S. Dahlia Street, Denver, CO 80246

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION APPOINTMENT
Please email: info@cherrycreektheatre.org with your preference of:
6-6:45pm, 7-7:45pm, or 8-8:45pm on Monday, May 21st.
Auditions will be held in 45-minute increments. Please keep in mind that there will be no callbacks and that you may be asked to stay in addition to your allotted time slot.
You will be contacted with a specific audition time slot.

AVAILABLE ROLES
NOTE: Cherry Creek Theatre does not believe in discrimination based on color, race, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, disabilities, gender, or otherwise. All performers, including those of color, seniors, women, and performers with disabilities, are encouraged to audition and will be given full consideration.
ASHER, Male – 20s, an artist consumed by his passion
MAN, Male 35-45, plays ARYEH (Asher’s father), YITCHOK, THE REBBE, JACOB KAHN, and others
WOMAN, Female 35-40, plays RIVKEH (Asher’s mother), ANNA SCHAEFFER, RACHEL, and others

PREPARATIONS FOR YOUR AUDITION
Materials will be sent via email once your audition appointment is confirmed.
Please be completely prepared with all the materials sent.

Cherry Creek Theatre website

 


