Cherry Creek Theatre announces auditions for My Name is Asher Lev. Torn between his Hasidic upbringing and the need to fulfill his artistic promise, Asher Lev is caught between two worlds. Relationships with his parents, community and mentor are all on the line as the prodigy realizes he must make a difficult choice between art and faith. This adaptation of Chaim Potok’s stirring novel presents a heartbreaking and triumphant vision of identity and what it means to be an artist.

My Name is Asher Lev

by Aaron Posner, based on the book by Chaim Potok

Presented by Cherry Creek Theatre

Directed by Bernie Cardell

Artistic Producer – Susie Snodgrass

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, May 21st, 2018 from 6 – 9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Mizel Arts and Culture Center (MACC)

in the Pluss Theatre

350 S. Dahlia Street

Denver, CO 80246

COMPENSATION

AEA (Actors Equity Association) Special Appearance, $250/week

A monitor will be provided.

REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals begin on October 1st

Tech on October 13th

Performances: October 18th – November 11th, 2018

Times: Thursdays at 7pm, Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2pm, plus: Sundays, Nov. 4th and 11th at 7pm

VENUE for performances: Mizel Arts and Culture Center (MACC) at 350 S. Dahlia Street, Denver, CO 80246

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION APPOINTMENT

Please email: info@cherrycreektheatre.org with your preference of:

6-6:45pm, 7-7:45pm, or 8-8:45pm on Monday, May 21st.

Auditions will be held in 45-minute increments. Please keep in mind that there will be no callbacks and that you may be asked to stay in addition to your allotted time slot.

You will be contacted with a specific audition time slot.

AVAILABLE ROLES

NOTE: Cherry Creek Theatre does not believe in discrimination based on color, race, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, disabilities, gender, or otherwise. All performers, including those of color, seniors, women, and performers with disabilities, are encouraged to audition and will be given full consideration.

ASHER, Male – 20s, an artist consumed by his passion

MAN, Male 35-45, plays ARYEH (Asher’s father), YITCHOK, THE REBBE, JACOB KAHN, and others

WOMAN, Female 35-40, plays RIVKEH (Asher’s mother), ANNA SCHAEFFER, RACHEL, and others

PREPARATIONS FOR YOUR AUDITION

Materials will be sent via email once your audition appointment is confirmed.

Please be completely prepared with all the materials sent.

